British PM Theresa May accuses critics of playing Brexit politics

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday accused those who refuse to back the Chequers plan for Brexit of “playing politics” with the UK’s future. The comment came in an interview with the Sunday Times, in which May stressed that the Chequers plan was the only workable strategy, and signalled she had a “long-term” job to do as Prime Minister, Xinhua reported. May says her plan for the UK and European Union (EU) to share a “common rulebook” for goods, but not services, is the only credible way to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

The strategy has been fiercely criticised by Brexiteers, who say it would compromise the UK’s sovereignty and betray the 2016 referendum vote. The former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called her Brexit approach “deranged”. In an attempt to show that she has ideas beyond Brexit, May announced that foreign buyers would face a higher stamp duty rate to stop them driving up house prices.