Brazil Cyclone: Massive storm, gusty winds run havoc; at least 13 killed – Top updates here

At least 13 people were killed while thousands were forced out of their homes in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone hit the region on Friday (June 16), the authorities said Sunday. According to several media reports, torrential rain and gusty winds caused damage in dozens of towns in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, including its capital Porto Alegre on Thursday and Friday.

The massive storm brought South America’s biggest country on its knees as thousands lost their homes. The government of Rio Grande do Sul in a press release said that the helicopter searches are underway in flooded regions for those who have gone missing.

The town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people, was one of the worst hit on the cyclone’s trail. The town of Tramandai which recorded windspeeds up to 101.9 kilometers (60 miles) per hour, was also hit hard, said the authorities.

‘Main objective to save human lives’

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite visited the worst-affected areas by helicopter. After taking stock of the situation, the Governor expressed his worry over the situation in Caraa and said that it is essential that the authorities, in an organized way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support.

The Governor also visited a community center that has been transformed into a shelter home for residents whose homes were damaged by the storm. People in affected areas have taken shelter in outdoor sports facilities. Leite informed that the authorities have carried out 2,400 rescues in the last two days.

Leite also highlighted that at this moment, the main objective of the government is to protect and save human lives.

More rain expected this week

The already perilous situation may turn even more frightening as the authorities have warned of the possibility of landslides in several regions of southern Brazil. Additionally, more rainfall and cold temperatures are expected in the middle of next week.

In recent years, Brazil has been hit by a series of deadly weather disasters owing to climate change.

(With agency inputs)