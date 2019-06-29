At G20 Summit, all but US recommit to implement Paris climate deal

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.
Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed Saturday to the “irreversibility” of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.
