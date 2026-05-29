Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again heaped praise on India, saying the country continues to stand by Israel even as criticism of his government grows in many parts of the world.

Speaking at a conference in the West Bank on Thursday, Netanyahu said Israel faces “delegitimisation” globally, but not in India. Calling India a “huge power,” he described the relationship between the two countries as “unique.”

‘Crazy support for Israel’

“We have problems with delegitimisation in much of the world, but not in India,” Netanyahu said during his speech. “In India, there is an absolutely crazy support for Israel, truly crazy.” He went on to add, “I think there are more followers from India than anywhere else.”

Netanyahu:



I’ll say this: we face delegitimization in much of the world — but not in India.



In India, there is an absolutely crazy love for Israel, truly crazy.



I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/FRIo2cdVb3 — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 28, 2026

This is not the first time the Israeli leader has spoken about his popularity in India. Netanyahu brought up his 2018 India visit with his wife, Sara and described the trip as a “love fest.”

Speaking earlier on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, Netanyahu said Indians have “enormous respect” for Israel. “There are places where Israel is still respected. India has 1.4 billion people, and Israel is very popular there,” he said.

“PM Modi was greeted with great affection here. And I went to India with my wife, and it was a love fest,” he added.

Netanyahu’s latest comments come at a time when surveys show Israel’s image has worsened in countries like the United States. According to a Pew Research Center survey released in April, 60% of US adults now hold an unfavourable view of Israel. Last year, the number stood at 53%.

The survey also showed that more than half of Americans, around 59%, have little or no confidence in Netanyahu when it comes to handling world affairs. That figure has also gone up from 52% last year.

Modi visit strengthened India-Israel partnership

Netanyahu’s comments also come just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jerusalem in February 2026.

During the visit, both leaders announced that India and Israel would elevate their relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity.”

The two countries also reaffirmed plans to work more closely in several sectors, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, biotechnology, agriculture, defence, water management, fintech and space technology.

The visit was seen as another sign of growing ties between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, with both sides highlighting cooperation in technology, innovation and security.

Israel caught between war fatigue and constant fear

Speaking of the public, the mood in Israel right now is heavy, tense and quite divided. The situation escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes inside Iran under Operation Epic Fury. That was followed by waves of missile and drone attacks between both sides. Even though a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon has reduced daily cross-border attacks for now, the Israeli military continues to stay deeply involved on multiple fronts.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are still carrying out operations against Hezbollah, while also enforcing permanent buffer zones in Gaza as part of broader security measures.

Back home, many Israelis are struggling with the economic impact of the war.

One of the biggest sources of anger remains the stalled return of hostages. Families and supporters have repeatedly demanded faster action, and frustration has been building over the government’s handling of the situation. At the same time, repeated military mobilisations have also worn people down.