Months after a heartbreaking video of a young Virat Kohli fan went viral online, the story has taken a happier turn.

Yugveer Budhiraja, the young boy who was seen breaking down after repeatedly failing to get close to Kohli for an autograph, is now set to receive a rare cricket souvenir from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The gesture came after Modi watched the viral clip and decided to track down the boy.

The original video showed Yugveer making several attempts to approach the cricket star before being stopped by security personnel each time. Visibly upset, he eventually walked away in tears and threw his bat to the ground.

Viral video catches Lalit Modi’s attention

During a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Modi revealed that the incident “broke my heart”. Modi said he asked his team to locate the boy after watching the clip. He also promised to send Yugveer a special keepsake — a bat from IPL Season 1 signed by every player from that edition, including Virat Kohli.

“I will send him a Season 1 bat. The bat is signed by every player, which has Virat Kohli’s signature as well,” Lalit Modi promised.

Surprise video call delivers good news

On Wednesday night, Yugveer shared a video on Instagram revealing that he had received a personal video call from Lalit Modi. During the conversation, Modi informed him that the signed bat would soon be delivered.

“Thank you Mr Lalit Modi Sir for reaching out to me. You made my morning truly special!” an Instagram post on Yugveer’s handle read. “Waking up to your video call was an unforgettable moment and means a lot to me. I’m so happy that you found me and I’m so much excited to receive the bat from you,” it further stated.

The update quickly gained traction online, with many users celebrating the unexpected outcome and praising the effort to fulfil the young fan’s wish.

Modi also responded in the comments section, confirming that arrangements had already been made to ensure the bat reaches Yugveer’s home in Delhi.

“I am so glad I could find you the bat I am sending with someone to Delhi – with the next person who is going to India to personally deliver to your home in Dr Mukerjee Nagar,” he wrote.