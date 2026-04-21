A social media post over a school’s annual fee structure of ₹2.25 lakh for senior KG students has triggered fresh debate

over the rising cost of early education in India. The breakdown, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has drawn widespread attention and criticism, with many users questioning the grounds over the exorbitant fee at the pre-primary level.

The post, shared by software developer Sakshi, included a detailed fee sheet for the academic year 2026–27 of an unspecified school. According to the breakdown, parents are required to pay ₹15,000 as an admission fee and ₹33,000 as non-refundable caution money. The annual charges further include a combined ₹2.25 lakh under tuition, library, and gymkhana fees. The document also noted that additional expenses such as uniforms, footwear, and cafeteria meals would be billed separately.

Social media outrage over early education costs

As the post gained traction online, it quickly became a focal point for discussions around the commercialisation of schooling and the growing financial burden on parents. The image has reportedly garnered close to half a million views, with users expressing mixed reactions—ranging from concern over affordability to arguments in favour of premium education services.

Sakshi, while sharing the breakdown, wrote, “2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle” — pointing to the absurdity of the school fee amount.

Many users on the platform echoed similar sentiments, arguing that such pricing structures deepen inequality and make quality education inaccessible to a large section of middle-class families.

Debate intensifies over private schooling practices

The discussion soon expanded beyond a single school, with users highlighting broader concerns about rising fees in private institutions and the lack of regulation in fee structures. Some defended high-end schools, suggesting that better infrastructure, global exposure, and advanced facilities often justify premium pricing. However, a larger section of users criticized what they described as unchecked commercialization of education.

One user said, “Many people talks about Indians’ civic sense, corruption, etc. But this is the root cause. We made education as a brand; unfortunately India is no longer the land of researchers but followers.”

Another added, “This is nothing. Some schools started to charge parents with electric bills on quarterly basis.”

2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yEucagf88C — Sakshi (@Sakshi50038) April 19, 2026

Third added, “Private schools are run by politicians and billionares. You can’t do anything about it. We are doomed.”

The viral post has reignited a recurring debate in India over whether education is becoming increasingly inaccessible for average households, especially at the foundational level, where costs were traditionally expected to remain relatively moderate.

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