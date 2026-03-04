A LinkedIn post by Abinash Mishra is drawing attention online for highlighting a founder’s unusual listing-day gesture: wearing a jacket printed with photos of 600 employees. The image shared with the post describes the founder as Mumbai-based and says the jacket was worn to mark the company’s stock market listing at the NSE, framing the moment as a tribute to the wider team rather than a single individual.

In the post, Mishra writes, “Real founders don’t stand alone. They stand stitched with their people,” arguing that IPO celebrations may look centred on founders, while the work behind them is built over time by teams across the organisation.

Who is the founder?

The founder is Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited. Reflecting on the company’s listing, Kuldeep Singh stated to NSE in a video that the milestone felt like the fulfillment of a long-held ambition. “It’s like a dream come true to us. I remember I started the business in 2011, and my ambition was always to start a company which eventually gets listed,” he said.

“Not logos. Not valuation numbers. People.”

Mishra’s post stresses that the gesture was not about branding, media attention or financial metrics. “Not logos. Not valuation numbers. Not media quotes. People,” he wrote, calling the choice “symbolic leadership.”

He also underlined how IPO moments can appear personal even when they are shaped by collective effort. “IPO moments look individual. But they’re cumulative,” he wrote, pointing to late nights, rejections and contributions that often stay behind the scenes.

The broader argument in the post is about recognition and culture-building. Mishra suggests that while achievement is visible at the top, “sacrifice happens at every layer,” and leaders who acknowledge that can build deeper loyalty within teams.

He also contrasted market outcomes with workplace memory, writing: “Markets reward numbers. Teams remember respect.” The post adds that while a listing is a milestone, “belonging is legacy,” ending with a question to leaders: in major wins, who do they make visible?

Social media reacts

The post drew praise on social media, with some users commenting that the gesture reflected team-first leadership. One comment read, “Leadership honours the people behind success.” Another called it a “fabulous gesture,” adding that the founder’s attire reinforced his support for the team and reflected a strong bond, while concluding that “he values his team and conveys it as well.” Others described it as “something definitely different” and said it “shows true leadership qualities.”