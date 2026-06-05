A simple act of honesty by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai touched thousands of people on social media after an entrepreneur shared how the incident changed his day and stayed with him long after it happened. Shubham Gune, founder and CEO of Hinglish, recounted the experience in a LinkedIn post.

According to Gune, the incident took place on a morning when he was rushing to meet an international client who was visiting Mumbai for just one day. The meeting was scheduled for 7 am, and Gune said he was already running late when he stepped out of an auto-rickshaw and paid the fare through Google Pay.

The ride had cost Rs 156. However, while hurriedly making the payment outside the building, Gune accidentally entered Rs 15,682 instead of Rs 156. He completed the transaction and rushed into the meeting without checking the screen.

“I typed Rs 15,682, hit pay, and ran upstairs,” Gune wrote. “I never looked at the screen,” he added.

What happened after the mistaken payment?

The entrepreneur said the client meeting did not go as planned. He described it as a difficult discussion and felt he had missed an important opportunity. After leaving the meeting, he walked back outside carrying the disappointment of what he believed was a failed business pitch.

At that point, he still had no idea that he had transferred more than Rs 15,000 to the auto driver by mistake.

When he returned to the street, he saw the driver waiting near the same spot where he had been dropped off. The driver’s name was Altaf.

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Gune said Altaf approached him and informed him that the payment amount was much higher than the actual fare. The driver then returned the entire amount of Rs 15,682.

“He walked over and told me I’d paid him too much, then sent the whole Rs 15,682 back,” Gune wrote. “Not the extra. All of it,” he added.

Gune tried to persuade Altaf to at least accept the Rs 156 fare that he legitimately owed. He argued that the driver had spent time waiting and may have missed other rides while looking for him. “I kept pushing the fare back at him. ‘At least keep the Rs 156 you’re owed. You waited, you lost rides, that’s your money,’” Gune recalled.

However, Altaf declined to take the money.

Why did the driver refuse even the fare?

According to Gune, Altaf sensed that he was already having a difficult morning and did not want to add to his troubles. “It’s the start of the day for both of us, sir,” the driver told him.

The brief exchange left a deep impression on the entrepreneur. While the business meeting had ended badly, Altaf’s honesty and empathy gave him a reason to believe that not every part of the day had gone wrong.

The story did not end there. Seven days later, Gune received an unexpected call from the same international client. Despite the disappointing meeting, the client decided to move ahead and work with him. “The moment the news landed, my mind went straight back to that 7am footpath,” he wrote.

Gune said he immediately remembered Altaf and the kindness he had shown without expecting anything in return. Wanting to express his gratitude, he later sent the driver Rs 500.

The amount included the original fare that Altaf had refused to accept and an additional token of appreciation. “I sent him Rs 500. The fare he wouldn’t take, and a token of thanks I couldn’t price,” Gune wrote.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The events and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified.