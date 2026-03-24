A buyer in Delhi has accused an Amazon India seller of major fraud, claiming he received a packet of white sugar instead of computer components in a “Fulfilled by Amazon” (FBA) order. The buyer, Johnson Augustine, has also raised concerns about possible GST violations, including missing IGST on an interstate supply, and the absence of a proper waybill or physical verification of the item.

Amazon, meanwhile, has directed Augustine to a support link for further assistance, which remains active for a limited time.

Customer alleges major fraud

Augustine purchased the items through a business account and shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter). He posted audio recordings of calls with Amazon customer support, where representatives allegedly assured him the seller was “genuine” and advised against cancelling the order, even after a seven-day shipping delay. Despite these assurances, the package delivered contained sugar instead of the ordered PC parts.

Augustine claimed that another customer associated with “Silicon Computers and Laptop” faced a similar issue on March 20, 2026, receiving washing powder instead of electronics. He urged authorities, including the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Supreme Court, to investigate, suggesting a pattern beyond isolated mistakes.

Under Indian GST rules, interstate sales of electronics or PC parts require IGST, with invoices specifying tax amounts, place of supply, and GSTIN details. FBA orders involve Amazon handling storage, packing, and shipping from its fulfilment centres, but sellers remain responsible for accurate tax details.

The above-mentioned case alleged several issues, including why IGST was not clearly mentioned, the absence of a waybill or any physical verification before dispatch, and how such substitutions could occur in an FBA model where Amazon manages fulfilment.

Not the first case: Buyer receives detergent instead of graphics card

Just a day earlier, another similar post went viral where a man claimed he received a packet of detergent powder instead of a high-end graphics card worth nearly ₹2.9 lakh. The buyer says that despite raising a complaint, his case was closed without any resolution, sparking outrage and debate on social media.

The issue came to light through a viral post on X where the user said he had ordered a GIGABYTE RTX 5090 graphics card for his startup. When he opened the package, he found a 1 kg pack of Ghadi detergent instead. The user noted that the order was marked as “Fulfilled by Amazon” (FBA), meaning it was stored and shipped directly from Amazon’s warehouse.

The user wrote, “Scammed for ₹2.9L, Ordered a GIGABYTE RTX 5090 for our startup, received 1kg of Ghadi detergent. This was ‘Fulfilled by Amazon’ (FBA), meaning it was stored and shipped directly from an Amazon warehouse.”

In his post, he also highlighted discrepancies in the shipment. He also shared an unboxing video, alleging signs of tampering. While the outer packaging appeared sealed, the inner box was reportedly damaged, with manufacturer seals cut open and re-taped.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.