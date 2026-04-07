Layoffs at Oracle shocked the global tech industry, with reports claiming that around 30,000 employees were let go, including nearly 12,000 in India. The immediate aftermath played out online, as LinkedIn timelines filled with “open to work” posts and personal stories of sudden job loss.

Oracle is not alone. In recent months, several major tech companies have cut jobs as they restructure operations, prioritise artificial intelligence, and push for cost efficiency. Amid the wave of layoffs, a Facebook post by former Oracle employee Jackie Barker is now raising a larger question about corporate loyalty and what work really means.

“If anyone was wondering, I was part of the Oracle layoff,” he wrote, acknowledging the scale of the job cuts. “The news is saying around 30,000 lives were affected. That number is massive, but behind every number is a person, a family, a story, and a future.”

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Finding meaning beyond the job

Barker, who spent 15 years at Oracle, chose to look back at his time with a sense of purpose rather than resentment. “I gave Oracle 15 years of my life, and during that time we were part of some incredible work,” he wrote, pointing to contributions in supporting cancer treatment development and involvement in Operation Warp Speed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also explained the impact of his work, noting how his team supported the testing and delivery of medications for conditions ranging from mental health to chronic illnesses. “That work mattered, because people matter,” he added.

A different response to job loss

What surprised many readers was his response to being laid off. “What may surprise some people is this, I’m at peace,” Barker wrote. Even in the moment he learned about his exit, his focus was not on himself. “My first concern was not for myself. It was for my team. I asked him, ‘What about my team? Are they okay?’”

The larger question on loyalty

Barker’s post ultimately circles back to a question many professionals are asking, how much loyalty should one place in a company? Organisations continue to evolve and restructure, often with little warning, employees are left to reconsider what job security and commitment truly mean. “This season is unexpected, but I believe there is still a Hand at work beyond what we can see… even in hard turns, God has a purpose.”

‘This industry is missing humanity’

Netizens reacted to the post. A user noted, “I gasped when I saw the announcement of 30K RIFs at Oracle and definitely talked about it over lunch with my tech friends. In the industry these days, we all know it could be any of us. I’m so sorry to hear it was you. The industry is going to realize it is missing the humanity and come looking for sharp and strong-charactered people like you. I hope you and Tammy weather these days well.”

Another added, “I’m so sorry Jack and know the feeling all too well. If it’s any comfort, I know this is true for myself and many others have shared the same-my layoff turned into a huge blessing and led me to the best job I’ve ever had. I pray the same is true for you.”

“What a great outlook to have! I’ve been through 2 layoffs and it’s made me do what I really want to do in life. I now run my own business. I truly believe everything happens for a reason and something better is in place for you! I still don’t wish it on anyone,” added a user.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

