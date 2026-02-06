A major online controversy has broken out involving one of India’s top business leaders and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s office, sparking fresh debate around the use of generative AI in corporate communication.

The issue started after a photo posted on Instagram claimed to show HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra in a meeting with Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. Soon after, the LG’s official handle labelled the image as “fake and misleading,” triggering widespread discussion and concern.

The caption on the post read, “Earlier today, I met Delhi LG Vinai Saxena to discuss innovation and how HCL Tech empowers young entrepreneurs and freshers through our committee programs.”

Soon after the post gained attention online, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena responded on X (formerly Twitter) from his personal account. He clearly denied meeting Roshni Nadar and said the Instagram post was “fake and misleading.” According to reports, the LG’s office also asked for the post to be removed.

Roshni Nadar’s Instagram account deactivated

After the controversy broke out, Roshni Nadar’s Instagram account was deactivated. This triggered a wave of speculation on social media, with many users claiming that the image shared in the post was created using artificial intelligence.

“Roshni Nadar Malhotra has no presence on Instagram. Any account purporting to represent her is fake and unauthorized,” an HCL spokesperson told Financialexpress.com

Netizens flag possible AI-generated image

Several social media users claimed they had spotted common signs of AI-generated images, such as unusual body proportions and odd lighting details.

Several users further alleged that the account had been uploading multiple images in recent weeks that looked synthetic or AI-generated. Replies on X and other platforms pointed out what they believed were typical AI errors in the photo, such as odd-looking hands, mismatched body proportions, and uneven lighting.

One user commented, “Looks like an AI photo,” while another joked, “It’s AI. Roshni Nadar can call herself Roshni Nadir.”

Many users also noted that the now-deactivated Instagram profile had several similar images that appeared to be artificially created. They said this raised concerns about the use of unverified or experimental AI-generated content by well-known public figures and the potential spread of misinformation.

The incident has once again sparked debate around the ethical use of AI, the need to verify digital content, and the responsibility that influential people carry in the era of generative artificial intelligence.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is a prominent Indian business leader and philanthropist. She is the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and the CEO of HCL Corporation, the parent company of the HCL Group.

In 2020, she made history by becoming the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India, taking over from her father, Shiv Nadar.