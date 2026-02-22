India vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: South Africa avenged their 2024 T20 World Cup final loss after they thumped India by 76 runs to win both teams’ first super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. By virtue of winning this game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, (Sunday) Proteas are now sitting at the top of the Group 1 points table. [Check Full Scorecard]

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 India

111 (18.5) vs South Africa

187/7 (20.0) Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 3 )

South Africa beat India by 76 runs View Scorecard

IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened at Ahmedabad?

Chasing 188 to win, India were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs with Shivam Dube top-scoring. He scored 37-ball 42 as Marco Jansen (4), Keshav Maharaj (3) and Corbin Bosch (2) dividing the wickets among themselves after the first one was picked by their skipper Aiden Markram.

Earlier, the South Africans posted 187/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fifty from David Miller (63) and two brilliant forties from Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44). For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, ending with unbelievable figures of 3/15 in his four overs.

India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026

The toss between India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was won by the latter, who decided to bat first.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: How to watch in India and South Africa

In India– Live Stream: JioHotstar (available on the app and website).

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, etc.).

Free-to-Air: DD Sports (available on DD Free Dish).

In South Africa– Live Stream: SuperSport App and DStv Stream.

TV Telecast: SuperSport Cricket (Channel 212) and SuperSport Grandstand

Live Updates

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Scorecard: Catch all the happenings from the Super 8 IND vs SA encounter here.