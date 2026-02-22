India vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: South Africa avenged their 2024 T20 World Cup final loss after they thumped India by 76 runs to win both teams’ first super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. By virtue of winning this game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, (Sunday) Proteas are now sitting at the top of the Group 1 points table. [Check Full Scorecard]
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
India
111 (18.5)
South Africa
187/7 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 8 – Match 3 )
South Africa beat India by 76 runs
IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened at Ahmedabad?
Chasing 188 to win, India were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs with Shivam Dube top-scoring. He scored 37-ball 42 as Marco Jansen (4), Keshav Maharaj (3) and Corbin Bosch (2) dividing the wickets among themselves after the first one was picked by their skipper Aiden Markram.
Earlier, the South Africans posted 187/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fifty from David Miller (63) and two brilliant forties from Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44). For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, ending with unbelievable figures of 3/15 in his four overs.
India vs South Africa Playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
IND vs SA Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026
The toss between India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was won by the latter, who decided to bat first.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Not the result anybody anticipated, but it's over
The game is over, India have lost their first ever World Cup and they have done so after 12 wins. This 76-run loss would go long-way in shaping their strategy for the next two games. It was not the result anyone anticipated, but it is the result that we have.
Thank you for tuning into FE Sports by Financialexpress.com. It was great bringing to you all the updates from the game. I Abhishek Singh would sign off as we will see you for the all important Zimbabwe vs West Indies game tomorrow.
Till then enjoy this video.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa’s Remaining Matches
South Africa vs West Indies: Thursday, February 26, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (3:00 PM IST).
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Sunday, March 1, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (3:00 PM IST).
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Remaining Matches
India vs Zimbabwe: Thursday, February 26, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:00 PM IST).
India vs West Indies: Sunday, March 1, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:00 PM IST).
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: What did the Player of the Match David Miller say?
David Miller was rightly chosen as the player of the match for his 63 run knock. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said, "[It was] Just about making sure you stick to your strengths and don't go into your shell. During the powerplay, all fielders were in the ring so thought of going over. [We were] Trying to get a partnership as much as we could, and trying to rotate strike."
"[Main scoring areas] With the nature of this ground, you want to look straight. Smaller there than square. Want to shape up to hit straight and then react. Looking to be nice and aggressive against the spinners. They have world-class bowlers. Have played against them a lot, trying to put them under pressure and about putting yourself in the position to do that," he added.
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, South Africa captain, Aiden Markram said, "Great performance. Very different type of wicket to what we’ve had here, so great to see the boys assess that pretty early and adapt their skills to execute their plans. We’re really pumped for the bowling group. They’ve been working hard, started the comp a bit tough, but the way they rocked up tonight was a great effort."
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: What did the losing captain Suryakumar Yadav say?
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning, 21 for 3. 7 to 15, I think they batted really well, and then we came back again in the game later on. Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better."
"My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and then we couldn’t have small, small partnerships which we wanted for chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game. We learn from it, we’ll sit back and then come back stronger," he added.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Summary of the Indian innings
India Live Score 111-10 after 18.5 overs
Chasing 188 to win, India lost three wickets for 31 runs in the powerplay, making it their joint third worst ever powerplay in World Cup history and the worst in this edition. It became almost impossible to then comeback from there as they kept losing wickets and never got in a position to counter attack.
With Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs combining as bowler and fielder to pick three wickets in the 15th over, the game was finished then and there. Formalities were completed in the 19th over where Marco Jansen picked two to add to his tally of two that he had picked earlier.
In all, South Africa bowled the Indians out for 111.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Two in two for Jansen, India lose by 76 runs
India Live Score 111-10 after 18.5 overs
Wicket!! And make that the end of the match as Marco Jansen has picked up yet another wicket here and it is Jasprit Bumrah who has been caught off the very first ball that he faces. India have been bowled out here for 111 and lose the match by a whopping 76 runs. That will take a lot of healing later on.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Jansen gets Dube
Wicket!! That would be the end of Shivam Dube as Marco Jansen gets his third wicket and Lungi Ngidi holds on to it
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Match nearly done and dusted
India Live Score 105-8 after 18 overs
The game is going nowhere for sure. People will now be focused on seeing where the points table is headed.
Three from the Ngidi over.
Halfway through the run chase! ⏳️#theproteas continue to strike and keep the pressure firmly on in Ahmedabad! 🇿🇦👏— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 22, 2026
India move to 57/5 after 10 overs, with 131 runs required from 60 balls. 🏟#unbreakable #t20worldcup pic.twitter.com/KsFIyXvxjO
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Single from the Bosch over
India Live Score 102-8 after 17 overs
That would be just a single from the Corbin Bosch over.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Dube dropped by Miller
India Live Score 101-8 after 16 overs
Dropped!! After hitting him for two sixes in the over, Dube was trying to go for the third one. The ball stood up and David Miller at short cover had all the time in his hand to settle down, take the catch and give his team a great chance of going all the way to the semis by upping that net run rate. Not to be.
100 comes up for India.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: 3 in 3 for Maharaj and Stubbs, India 8 down
India Live Score 88-8 after 15 overs
Wicket!! He will end the over with three wickets in his kitty would Maharaj. This one again involves the same two people and a new batter Arshdeep. I would have to go through a pile of data to confirm that but I am sure that this would have never happened in T20Is that in one over a blower got three wickets and all caught by the same fielder (not wicketkeeper) at the same position.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Maharaj gets Rinku for firs-ball duck
Wicket!! Make that to win two. It's not action replay, but it surely has same people involved, Maharaj and Stubbs at the boundary ropes although this one did not require him to get inside the boundary ropes.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Maharaj has Hardik courtesy Stubbs
Wicket!! What a catch this one from Tristan Stubbs. He knew the ball was coming to him yet kept his clam and then threw the ball in the air and went inside the boundary, came back, all this in a split of a second and caught the ball back to send Hardik Pandya packing.
India Live Score 86-5 after 14 overs
This is brilliant bowling from Lungi Ngidi and the Indian batting is getting exposed big time that if you bowl decent slower ones even the likes of Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya are unable to hit.
Four balls and three singles so far in this over. My god this is one of the finest piece of slower one bowling we have on display.
Four off the first five balls.
That would be it then. Just five uns from the 14th over and India now need 102 off the last six to win this.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Pandya, Dube unable to find boundaries
India Live Score 81-5 after 13 overs
It is becoming very difficult to gauge whether India will be able to win this or not as they have Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in the middle and Rinku Singh waiting in the wings. But no one after that and they need more than 15 runs per over for the next seven overs.
So far 5 from the over and it would be six from the over eventually.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Good over from Rabada
India Live Score 75-5 after 12 overs
Oh!! Stubbs was going for the catch, but then decided to save the four and he did that and saved three runs.
So a four and three singles mean that seven runs come from the over.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Maharaj hit for a six
India Live Score 68-5 after 11 overs
Six !! Once again, it is the spinner that's getting punished. Maharaj has been hit for a six. Stubbs was in the mix till the very end, but the ball was going far away anyhow.
Just five runs from the over and that would be 11.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Bosch gets Surya
India Live Score 57-5 after 10 overs
Wicket!! That's the wicket that South Africa were looking for as they now have the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has been caught by Dewald Brevis.
That is a great over from Bosch.
India have half their team down.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Fifty up for India
India Live Score 51-4 after 9 overs
Lungi Ngidi is here with the ball in his hand and he has bowled a fantastic over here.
Just four runs from the over as India bring up their fifty.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Brilliant from Bosch
India Live Score 47-4 after 8 overs
This is one of the brilliant overs and Bosch has gone for five runs and taken the big wicket of Sundar as well.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Sundar out to Bosch
Wicket!! Gone. India have lost four here as Corbin Bosch keeps the ball away from Washington Sundar and he nicks it and is taken behind the stumps by de Kock. India are 4 down.
India Live Score 42-3 after 7 overs
Keshav Maharaj is the middle here as he gets ready to use spin and trap the Indian batters.
So far two singles off the first two balls.
Six!! That's massive from Washington Sundar as he gets a six to end the over. 11 from it.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Worst-ever powerplay for India
India Live Score 31-3 after 6 overs
Just the two singles and that would bring the end of the powerplay. This is now the worst ever powerplay in this World Cup so far. Just 31 runs in the first six overs. And this team was supposed to score 300.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Jansen gets Abhishek
India Live Score 29-3 after 5 overs
Wicket!! What a catch this one from Corbin Bosch! He kept his eyes on the ball and even after colliding with Keshav Maharaj, kept hold of the ball in his hand to get Abhishek Sharma out, who has now failed in four innings straight.
Three runs and a wicket from the fifth over.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Ngidi with a brilliant over
India Live Score 26-2 after 4 overs
Lungi Ngidi is into the attack and he has bowled a brilliant over here.
Just a single and a wide off the first five balls.
Abhishek on strike for the last one and it would be another single. Just three from the over.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma gets into the act
India Live Score 23-2 after 3 overs
Six!! That's more like Abhishek Sharma that we know of. He is not letting things get ahead of himself and is going for the shots that he would have, even if he were batting after hitting three fifties instead of three ducks.
Four!! And he would finish the over with a four. 10 from it.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Jansen removes Tilak Varma
India Live Score 13-2 after 2 overs
Wicket!! Make that two wickets in two overs as Marco Jansen has struck off the first ball here and he has got the big wicket of Tilak Varma. He is out for one.
Suryakumar comes and hits two fours in the over to take 8 runs from it.
LIVE Score IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Markram gets Kishan
India Live Score 5-1 after 1 over
Wicket!! What a start this is for South Africa !! The captain brings himself into the attack and gets the big fish- Ishan Kishan, caught at mid-off.
Abhishek Sharma opens his account though, with a first ball four here.