Fujifilm Sonosite exhibited innovative line of ultrasound solutions during AORA event

Sonosite, specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, and part of the larger Fujifilm healthcare portfolio showcased their next generation premium POCUS solution called PX Ultrasound system with advanced image clarity and superior built quality during the recent 16th Asian and Oceanic Society of Regional Anaesthesia and Pain Management (AOSRA-PM) and 12th Academy of Regional Anaesthesia of India (AORA) International Congress 2022.

This event was organized at Westin hotel, Mumbai from 29th September to 2nd October where various reputed companies displayed their latest products and technologies in the regional anaesthesia domain. This event attracted around 1,500 physicians (including Anaesthesiologists, Intensivists, Pain Management practitioners) from across Asia Pacific.

Sonosite unveiled its latest PX ultrasound system during the show and Dr. Vrushali Ponde, president, AORA India Society mentioned, “I am really amazed by the image clarity and the stylish adaptable form factor of the new Sonosite PX system”.

Sonosite company also provided Demo Loaner Ultrasound Systems for different masterclasses and post-conference ultrasound workshops on 02nd October, 2022 where more than 800 physicians got a chance for hands-on training on different anaesthesia and pain related topics like regional nerve blocks, advanced pain blocks, focused echocardiography etc.

Dr J Balavenkatasubramanian, president AOSRA-PM and national chairman AORA India, said, “We are thankful to Sonosite for being the academic partner & for extending their continual support since last 12 years. He also mentioned that Sonosite PX Ultrasound system will define the new pathway & expand the clinical horizon for use of ultrasound in Point of care space.

Other exhibited Sonosite products were the EDGE II clamshell Ultrasound model with sealed interface and SII zero footprint touch screen model, both offers an enhanced imaging experience with sanitisable console, quick boot up time and easy to use interface.

About Fujifilm Sonosite

