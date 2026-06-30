Apply now for the 12-month executive programme offered in collaboration with Jaro Education as the technology partner.
Mumbai, June 30, 2026: Admissions are closing soon for the PG Certificate Programme in Cyber Security Management and Data Science offered by the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, in collaboration with Jaro Education as the technology partner.
As cyber threats become more complex and data-driven decision-making becomes central to business strategy, organisations are actively looking for professionals who can combine cybersecurity knowledge with risk management, analytics, governance and leadership. This programme is designed to help working professionals build those capabilities and position themselves for one of the most in-demand career tracks in today’s digital economy.
The 12-month executive education programme is aimed at middle-level managers, aspiring senior executives, CTOs, CXO-level professionals, IT managers, cybersecurity professionals, data professionals and technology leaders looking to strengthen their expertise in cybersecurity management, data science, AI-led security, governance, risk, compliance and cyber resilience.
Delivered in Direct-to-Device mode, the programme includes two live Sunday sessions from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a 3-day campus immersion at IIM Nagpur. Participants will learn through live faculty-led sessions, case-study-based discussions, hands-on workshops, projects, simulations and real-world applications.
The curriculum covers cybersecurity fundamentals, threat landscape, network security, cryptography, ethical hacking basics, vulnerability and incident management, data science, AI and machine learning for cybersecurity, security analytics, cloud security, IoT and OT security, governance, risk, compliance, dashboard-led communication and cyber resilience.
Upon successful completion, eligible participants will receive a PG Certificate Programme in Cyber Security Management and Data Science from IIM Nagpur and will be accorded IIM Nagpur Executive Alumni Status.
Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and have at least three years of work experience. The programme is scheduled to commence in the first week of August 2026.
Key Programme Highlights
- 12-month executive programme from IIM Nagpur
- Offered in collaboration with Jaro Education as the technology partner
- Live online learning through Direct-to-Device mode
- 3-day campus immersion at IIM Nagpur
- Certificate of completion from IIM Nagpur
- IIM Nagpur Executive Alumni Status
- Curriculum focused on cybersecurity, data science, AI, cloud security, risk, compliance and cyber leadership
- Case-study-based learning, hands-on workshops and real-world applications
The programme fee is INR 2,25,000 + GST, with an application fee of INR 2,000. Easy EMI and instalment options are available.
Apply now before admissions close. Professionals seeking to future-proof their careers and move into strategic cybersecurity and digital-risk leadership roles are encouraged to register at the earliest.