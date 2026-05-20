During strong market phases, gains are often driven by a relatively small set of stocks, where rising prices attract more capital regardless of underlying fundamentals. This tends to push valuations higher in select segments, while a broader set of companies continues to trade at relatively muted levels despite stable earnings.
Over time, such divergences tend to correct as prices realign with fundamentals, creating opportunities for value-oriented strategies anchored in intrinsic value and disciplined capital allocation.
The Value Philosophy: Intrinsic Value and the Margin of Safety
At its core, value investing lies a clear distinction between price and worth. The strategy is built on three foundational pillars: Intrinsic Value, Margin of Safety, and Long-term Discipline.
Intrinsic value represents the true economic worth of a company, derived from its competitive advantages, cash flow generation, and capital allocation efficiency. The Margin of Safety is the critical buffer, the gap between that intrinsic value and the current market price.
By insisting on a significant margin of safety, investors aim to protect capital against analytical errors or market volatility while positioning for the eventual value unlocking as the stock’s price converges with its fundamental value.
Fund Positioning: A ‘True-to-Label’ Value Strategy
The HSBC Value Fund (HVF) distinguishes itself as a “true-to-label” offering, maintaining a rigorous value bias even during periods when growth or momentum styles are in favor. Managed by Venugopal Manghat and Mayank Chaturvedi, the fund avoids the trap of style drift by adhering to a research-intensive, high-conviction process.
Currently, the strategy is backed by an extensive research team covering around 76 companies, capturing 42.49% of the large-cap, 22.55% of the mid-cap, 27.19% of the small-cap universe and 7.05% of the debt universe. This wide-lens coverage allows the fund to identify opportunities across the market-cap spectrum where businesses are trading at discounts to their long-period historical averages or sector peers.
Portfolio Construction of the Value Fund
The fund employs a bottom-up stock selection process, focusing on companies with improving earnings prospects and reasonable valuations. As of April, 2026, the portfolio reflects a balanced exposure to both cyclical recovery and structural growth opportunities.
Portfolio Composition (as of March 31, 2026):
- Sector Strategy: The fund is currently overweight in banks, with a 22.73% allocation and 7.42% to finance. This positions the portfolio to benefit from credit growth and potential rate-cycle shifts.
- Top Holdings: Key positions include State Bank of India (3.91%), NTPC Limited (3.58%), and Karur Vysya Bank Limited (3.42%).
Risk Management: Avoiding the Value Trap
A common risk in this style of investing is the Value Trap, a stock that looks cheap but is actually in a permanent structural decline. To prevent this, HSBC Value Fund integrates a multi-layered defense system:
- Monthly Stress Testing: The portfolio undergoes regular “fire drills” to simulate extreme scenarios, such as sudden interest rate spikes or currency crashes, ensuring the fund can withstand external shocks.
- Oversight by the Investment Management Committee (IMC): High-conviction ideas are reviewed by a senior committee to remove personal bias and ensure that every stock is a quality business with a clear path to recovery, not just a “cheap” stock in decline.
Performance Credibility: Resilience Across Cycles
The discipline of HSBC Value Fund is evidenced by its consistent outperformance relative to its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI, across multiple time horizons.
Lumpsum Performance Summary (Regular Plan – Growth Option as of April, 2026)
A lump sum is a one-time investment held without additional contributions. ₹10,000 invested at inception in January 2010 has grown to ₹1,01,795 at 15.37% CAGR. The same amount in the Nifty 500 TRI would have reached ₹55,648 (11.15%), and in the Nifty 50 TRI, ₹51,689 (10.65%). What stands out is not just the outperformance but its consistency: the fund has delivered higher returns than both benchmarks across one, three, five, ten-year, and since-inception periods.
SIP Behaviour Across Market Cycles
A ₹10,000 monthly SIP in HSBC Value Fund since inception i.e., January 2010 reflects how disciplined investing interacts with market cycles rather than avoiding them. Portfolio values decline during stress periods such as 2016 and 2020, but subsequent recoveries are sharper as valuations normalise. Over the full period, a total investment of ₹19.40 lakhs grows to about ₹84.26 lakhs. A 10% annual top-up increases investment to ₹44.06 lakhs and the corpus to ₹1.40 crores, with higher allocations during weaker phases contributing disproportionately to returns. This pattern is consistent with value investing, where capital deployed during periods of pessimism benefits from eventual mean reversion.
Investor Relevance and Outlook: The Path Forward
Value funds are designed for investors who possess the temperament to look beyond short-term market noise. The current economic environment characterized by stabilizing broader market earnings and a potential rate-cutting trajectory by the RBI, creates a fertile ground for value unlocking, particularly in financials and industrials.
Who should invest?
- Long-term Wealth Creators: Those with an investment horizon of 5 years or more.
- SIP Disciplinarians: Investors looking to benefit from rupee-cost averaging during market volatility.
- Diversification Seekers: Investors whose current portfolios are heavily concentrated in momentum or growth-heavy themes and require a non-correlated style for risk management.
Conclusion
The evidence across market cycles suggests that value investing is less about timing entry points and more about consistency of approach. Periods of underperformance, particularly when momentum-driven segments dominate, are followed by phases where valuation discipline becomes relevant again. The HSBC Value Fund’s long-term track record reflects this pattern, with outcomes shaped not by short-term positioning but by the ability to accumulate businesses at reasonable valuations and hold through cycles.
For investors, the implication is straightforward. Returns in value strategies are uneven in the short term but tend to align with fundamentals over longer horizons. The discipline lies not in predicting when this convergence will occur, but in maintaining exposure until it does.
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Disclaimer
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