The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its key policy decisions today. The bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, which has led to a surge in crude oil prices as the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key oil supply routes, faces disruptions. But why is the conflict involving Iran important for India’s central bank meeting?

Key challenges for RBI

Crude oil prices, which touched $120 per barrel, have forced India to increase fuel prices after four years. Along with the hike in petrol and diesel prices, El Niño is also seen as a key risk to inflation.

Economists at HSBC expect India’s retail inflation to remain above 6%, beyond the RBI’s comfort zone, for two to three quarters starting September 2026.

So, will the RBI hike rates this time? According to economists, the central bank may choose to pause and assess the situation. “RBI to stay on hold, given inflation remains below target,” HSBC noted.

RBI MPC April meet- Recap

The RBI, in its first meeting of FY27, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and retained its “neutral” stance. At the time of the previous policy meeting in April, when the Iran-US conflict had intensified, the central bank had assumed an average crude oil price of $85 per barrel for FY27 and $75 per barrel for the following year.

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