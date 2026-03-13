The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK will take effect in a month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.

“We will be the fastest agreement to be approved by the UK Parliament. Normally it is a one and a half year process,” he said.

The India-UK agreement was signed in July 2025.

The UK wanted even earlier implementation of the pact but due to mid-April festivities India sought a later date, the minister said, while addressing the Commemorative Session of Signing India-European Free Trade Association trade agreement. He said along with CETA, the Double Contribution Convention will come into force.

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The House of Lords completed the review of CETA earlier this month. The House of Commons had completed the process in February.

Boosting Professional Mobility

The DCC will exempt Indian professionals and their employers from social security payments in the UK for up to three years. It will ensure that employees moving between the UK and India, and their employers, will only be liable to pay social security contributions in one country at a time.

It will also ensure that employees temporarily working in the other country for up to 3 years will continue paying social security contributions in their home country, preventing the fragmentation of their social security record.

Tariff Liberalization

In India the ratification of FTAs is through an executive process, needing Cabinet approval. After ratification both countries will decide on the day the agreement will enter into force.

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The CETA will allow 99% of Indian exports to enter the UK duty-free and cover almost 100% of the trade in value terms. For the UK, India will reduce or eliminate duties on 90% of the tariff lines that account for 92% of the imports.

The immediate target for the FTA is to double bilateral trade – both goods and services – to $ 120 billion by 2030 from $ 56.9 billion in 2024-25. Talks on the agreement began in January 2022 and concluded on May 6 last year.