India is widening its mineral strategy to tap red mud, tailings and fly ash while pursuing technology collaboration with Russia, as it looks to unlock new sources of critical minerals and reduce import dependence.

Speaking to reporters, Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal said efforts are underway to extract minerals from industrial and mining residues. “Gallium and cadmium have recently come into production,” he said, adding that work on minerals such as tantalum is progressing.

Officials said technology collaboration proposals with Russia are under discussion, particularly to improve recovery and processing capabilities, as India looks to scale extraction from waste streams.

Circular Mining

However, Goyal flagged challenges in scaling such initiatives. He said private companies remain cautious due to “high capital investment and uncertain returns,” highlighting concerns over commercial viability despite resource potential.

At the same time, the government is pushing to expand conventional mining output. “Domestic copper ore production stood at 4.3 million tonne per annum (mtpa), which will rise to 12 mtpa in 2030,” he said, adding that India “hopes to become an exporter next year.”

The government is also looking to monetise legacy mining waste. “The gold tailings policy is ready,” Goyal said, adding that the Mines Ministry has sought direction from the High Court on monetising gold tailings linked to Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML).

The focus on tailings and waste recovery is emerging as a key pillar of India’s mineral strategy, especially as fresh mining faces environmental and logistical constraints.

Regulatory Fast-Tracking

In parallel, regulatory reforms are being proposed to accelerate production. The ministry of mines is working on amendments to the Mineral (Evidence of Mineral Contents) Rules, 2015 (MEMCR) to simplify the transition of certain minerals into auction.

The proposed changes target minerals such as felspar, mica and quartz, which do not require deep exploration, allowing faster conversion of blocks into operational mines.

Officials said the move is aimed at bypassing lengthy exploration requirements that delay auctions and at “fast-tracking these blocks into active production”.

The combined approach — boosting domestic output, unlocking value from waste, enabling technology partnerships and easing regulatory processes — reflects a broader push to build a more resilient and self-reliant mineral ecosystem.

With demand for critical minerals rising across sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and clean energy, India is increasingly focusing on diversifying supply sources while strengthening domestic capabilities, even as challenges around cost, technology and execution persist.