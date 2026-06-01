Businesses across India will have to pay more for cooking gas from June 1 after commercial LPG cylinder prices were increased once again. The latest hike is expected to add to the burden on restaurants, hotels, caterers and thousands of small businesses that depend on LPG for their daily operations.

Commercial cylinders become costlier

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by ₹42. With the latest revision, the retail price has gone up to ₹3,113.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the increase is even steeper. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has risen by ₹53.50, taking the new rate to ₹3,255.50.

The revised prices came into effect from June 1.

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Apart from commercial cylinders, the cost of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has also been raised. These cylinders will now cost ₹821.50 in Delhi after an increase of ₹11.

City New Price of 19-kg Commercial LPG Cylinder (June 1, 2026) Delhi Rs 3,113.50 Kolkata Rs 3,255.50 Mumbai Rs 3,024.50 Chennai Rs 3,232.00 Hyderabad Rs 3,294.00 Patna Rs 3,322.00

No change in domestic LPG prices

While commercial users have been hit by another round of price increases, households have received some relief.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have not been changed in the latest revision. This means consumers using LPG cylinders for cooking at home will continue to pay the existing rates.

Commercial LPG prices have nearly doubled this year

At the beginning of the year, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi cost Rs 1,691.50. Since then, prices have risen repeatedly, taking the current rate to Rs 3,113.50. In just five months, the price has increased by more than Rs 1,400.

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The rise began in February, when commercial LPG prices were increased by Rs 49. Another hike of Rs 115 followed in March. The biggest shock came in April, when prices jumped by a massive Rs 993 per cylinder. Prices remained high through May and have now gone up once again in June.

Major cities feel the impact

The increase is not limited to Delhi and Kolkata.

Commercial LPG prices have risen sharply across several major cities. In Mumbai, a 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 3,024.50. In Chennai, the price has climbed to Rs 3,232. Hyderabad and Patna are among the most expensive markets, where commercial cylinders now cost Rs 3,294 and Rs 3,322 respectively.