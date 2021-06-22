The Mi Watch Revolve Active becomes an instant recommendation when it comes to sensors and fitness features. It packs so much more inside it makes you wonder why the OnePlus Watch costs so much more despite not having as many smarts (and having half-baked software). It supports 24x7 real-time heart rate monitoring and can notify you of irregular heartbeat while also automatically saving the resting heart rate curve from the past 30 days. It has a blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor though it can't do this automatically (or during sleep) like the Apple Watch. It can also track your sleep, stress, vital signs, VO2 Max and see you through guided breathing. It can count steps, calories burned, and set goals for you using a combination of AI from LifeQ. Lastly, it can automatically detect workouts and supports 117 sports modes including 17 professional workout modes (like Yoga, triathlons, swimming, and HIIT). No other smartwatch in the list gives you as many options. But perhaps it biggest USP is its dedicated 12nm Airoha GPS chip that's said to make the Mi Watch Revolve Active latch on and hold on to one of four major positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS, with up to 85 percent better accuracy. Sadly, it does not have any internal storage whatsoever should you be looking to also listen to music on the way (without your smartphone). The OnePlus Watch comes with 4GB memory for local storage. The Mi Watch Revolve Active supports Alexa but the functionality is bare bones and buggy. There is no speaker in the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The OnePlus Watch comes with dedicated mic and speaker. It is also IP68-cerified while the Mi Watch Revolve Active is rated 5ATM. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)