Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Thursday announced that it sold 80,000 Coolpad Note 3 Lite handsets priced at Rs 6,999 during their first three flash sales in just 41 seconds on Amazon. The first flash sale of Coolpad Note 3 Lite saw 30,000 units going out in 21 seconds, the second and third flash sales proved a success too with 25,000 units each disappearing in a mere eight and 12 seconds, respectively.