North Korea marks 75th founding anniversary of Korean People’s Army; Kim Jong Un encourages troops with daughter – See Photos
North Korea is coming off a record-breaking year in weapons testing, and the dozens of missiles it fired in 2022 included potentially nuclear-capable systems designed to strike targets in South Korea and the U.S. mainland.
February 8, 2023 13:05 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military as he visited troops with his wife and daughter to mark the 75th founding anniversary of his army. (AP Photo)
The remarks came a day after he pledged to expand military drills and beef up the nuclear-armed country’s war readiness posture. (Reuters photo)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a banquet to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at Pyongyang, North Korea. (Reuters photo)
In her fourth known public appearance, Kim’s daughter Kim Ju Ae, believed to be 9 or 10 years old, stood closely with her father as he shook the hands of senior officials and sat next to him at a table. (Reuters Photo)
Analysts say Kim’s decision to bring her daughter to public events tied to his military is to remind the world he has no intentions to voluntarily surrender his nuclear weapons, which he apparently sees as the strongest guarantee of his survival and the extension of his family’s dynastic rule. (AP Photo)
North Korea hasn’t confirmed plans for a military parade, which could possibly take place later Wednesday.Commercial satellite images have shown weeks of apparent preparations involving huge numbers of troops and civilians for an event typically intended to glorify Kim’s rule and his relentless push to cement the North’s status as a nuclear power. (AP Photo)
Residents in Pyongyang marked the anniversary by visiting the city’s Mansu Hill to lay flowers and pay respect to the statues of their late leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, respectively the grandfather and father of their ruler, as soldiers lined up to salute. (AP Photo)
Public Security Forces soldiers visit Mansu Hill to pay respect to the statues of their late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army. (AP Photo)