PM Modi boards Delhi Metro! Interacts with commuters – See Photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Delhi University to attend its centenary function by metro on Friday , The commuters were seen taken aback in surprise as the PM boarded the metro. In the visuals shared on social media, the PM was also seen waiting for the train and interacting with co-passengers. Take a look here.
Updated: June 30, 2023 13:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took the metro ride to Delhi University to attend the centenary celebrations. The PM boarded the yellow line metro from the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station. The commuters were seen taken aback in surprise as the PM boarded the metro.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to travel in Delhi Metro for reaching the Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits to board at Delhi Metro train to reach the Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
PM Modi on the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with passengers as he travels in Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
PM Modi in metro while on his way to Delhi Metro. (PTI)