Monsoon came and with it came a breeze of relief for the people of Delhi-NCR as they woke up to cooler temperatures. The heavy rainfall led to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an ‘orange’ alert for the city. The alert hints at the possibility of traffic and waterlogging in the city. Several parts of the city saw water-logged roads.

Besides Delhi-NCR, Mumbai has also received a ‘yellow’ alert from the IMD, pointing at a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets across the city.