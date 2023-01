President Droupadi Murmu was at the Vigyan Bhawan to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 11 children who were recognized for their exceptional achievements in various categories. Six categories that were recognized include sports, art, culture, innovation, and social service. Each awardee was felicitated with a medal, a cash prize of one lakh rupees, and a certificate from the President. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was also present at the occasion.