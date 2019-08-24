Veteran politician and former cabinet minister Arun jaitley took his last breath on Saturday noon (August 24). The demise of Arun Jaitley marks an end to a statesman era of more than two decades of his political career. He was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi on August 9, after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was put on a life support system on Sunday. Also, he was on Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, which is used to treat breathing or heart problems. The AIIMS did not issue any bulletin on Arun Jaitley’s health condition since Aug 10.