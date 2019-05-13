Indian Railways stations have never looked so beautiful before! Joining the list of stations which have undergone a beautification and redevelopment drive is the national capital's New Delhi railway station! Indian Railways under its station redevelopment and beautification initiative has given NDLS as it is commonly called a new makeover like never before. In a bid to provide a safe and comfortable experience to railway passengers, several modern facilities and amenities have been provided. Currently, the station handles more than 4 lakh passengers per day. Financial Express Online brings you some breathtaking images of the New Delhi railway station after its notable makeover: (Images by Devanjana Nag, Financial Express Online)
The New Delhi railway station has been given a completely new look with beautiful artworks and crafts adorning the ceilings and walls.
Renovated waiting rooms, new swanky and modern “pay and use” toilet block (BOT model), beautified concourse hall have been provided.
The platforms are cleaned regularly and have new washable aprons.
Other passenger-friendly facilities such as stainless steel benches, RO water supply, etc. have been provided as well.
The station façade has been upgraded with new colors scheme along with LED focussed lighting.
To handle the huge rush of passengers and vehicular traffic on Ajmere Gate side, the entry road, and circulating areas have been renovated.
A wide and multi-laned direct entry road from Bhavbhuti Marg to the station building has been built.
The entry road has also been flanked by green belt and footpaths on both sides.
Traffic marshals have been deployed to regulate traffic. The traffic marshals will also prevent unauthorized parking/vending/encroachments in the circulating area of the station.
The station has also been equipped with solar panels and 100% LED lights to reduce electricity consumption.
Free high-speed WiFi service, golf cart service for aged and disabled, bottle crusher machines, separate colour dustbins for wet and dry wastage, etc. have been provided.
Station guide map and PNR enquiry, touch screen yatri guides have been provided as well.
New escalators, as well as lifts, have been installed.
Mural paintings have been made use of to give the station building a beautiful look and feel.
The station's circulating area has been upgraded with high-quality concrete roads.
Also, multiple lanes, efficient drainage, fountains, landscaping, state of the art LED signages have been provided in the circulating area.
Several new facilities like new pre-paid auto-taxi booth as well as rest room for auto-taxi drivers have been provided.
Space for parking, as well as pick-up and drop, is being earmarked for all modes.
Soon, a new 6 m wide skywalk is going to be built, which will provide direct connectivity between the station's foot-over-bridge (FOB) and Delhi Metro's Airport line as well as with Yellow line metro stations.
The skywalk will also provide direct connectivity to the bus stop and taxi stand. It is being expected that the upcoming skywalk will facilitate the seamless movement of passengers to and from the railway station.