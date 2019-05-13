Indian Railways stations have never looked so beautiful before! Joining the list of stations which have undergone a beautification and redevelopment drive is the national capital's New Delhi railway station! Indian Railways under its station redevelopment and beautification initiative has given NDLS as it is commonly called a new makeover like never before. In a bid to provide a safe and comfortable experience to railway passengers, several modern facilities and amenities have been provided. Currently, the station handles more than 4 lakh passengers per day. Financial Express Online brings you some breathtaking images of the New Delhi railway station after its notable makeover: (Images by Devanjana Nag, Financial Express Online)