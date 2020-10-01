  • MORE MARKET STATS

States, ULBs not paying frontline workers, healthcare professionals is nothing short of govt default

By: |
October 1, 2020 6:50 AM

States and ULBs not paying frontline workers and healthcare professionals their salaries is nothing short of govt default

Despite the Centre issuing guidelines to all states and UTs for timely payment of salaries of healthcare workers in June, many have failed to do this.Despite the Centre issuing guidelines to all states and UTs for timely payment of salaries of healthcare workers in June, many have failed to do this.

The Centre and the states were categorical that businesses pay their dues to workers during the lockdown—and yet, governments continue to default on the payment of salaries to healthcare and frontline workers. Given the chronic shortage of healthcare professionals, you would expect the government to take special care of frontline workers, but instead, they haven’t been paid for months. Doctors at Bara Hindu Rao hospital in Delhi have been forced to go on an online strike because of non-payment of salaries for three months. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation and the Delhi government are busy playing a blame-game over funds for salaries.

Delhi, sadly, is not the only state to have witnessed default. Despite the Centre issuing guidelines to all states and UTs for timely payment of salaries of healthcare workers in June, many have failed to do this. Kerala, earlier this month, was accused of paying less than what it had promised to newly-recruited junior doctors. As per a report in the Times of India, nearly 870 doctors of 1,080 appointed in first-line treatment centres had tendered their resignation as the state government gave them Rs 27,000 per month as salary, instead of the Rs 42,000 promised at the time of recruitment. Earlier, in August, the SC had directed four states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura—and Delhi to pay salaries of doctors.

Related News

The government defaulting goes beyond healthcare workers. The Delhi government, private aided colleges’ managements argue, has also not paid the salary of staff at DU colleges for months now. Meanwhile, MCD workers have also not been paid. Given how the government will need to muster its full resources for pan-India Covid-19 immunisation, it can’t afford to delay salaries of frontline workers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. States ULBs not paying frontline workers healthcare professionals is nothing short of govt default
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tough target to meet: Centre sticking to borrowing target good, but is it realistic?
2Broadcasting sector: Regulation needed, not management
3Rooting out gender imbalance in STEM