Social-sector spends rise

The share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services has increased to 26% in FY23 from 21% in FY19.

Social sector expenditure has grown to 8.3% of GDP in FY23 from 6.8% in FY19. (File/Pixabay)

The government’s (the Centre’s and the states’) social sector outlay has grown 1.7 times to `21.3 trillion in FY23, from `12.8 trillion in FY19, as per Economic Survey data. This increased spending reflects the need for higher spending during the pandemic, especially on health and education. Social sector expenditure has grown to 8.3% of GDP in FY23 from 6.8% in FY19. The share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services has increased to 26% in FY23 from 21% in FY19.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram