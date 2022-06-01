scorecardresearch

Services inflation rising

Low inflation in few large essential services such as rental housing and education, which account for 14% weight in the CPI basket, is keeping overall services inflation subdued.

Services with greater elasticity of demand, such as those catering to the upper income segment, recorded the sharpest rise in inflation, a Crisil analysis shows.

The services sector, badly hit by the pandemic, is seeing a rise in inflation, especially in transport-related services because of the rise in fuel prices. Easing of the pandemic restrictions and pent-up demand have helped pass-through of higher input costs to the consumers. Services with greater elasticity of demand, such as those catering to the upper income segment, recorded the sharpest rise in inflation, a Crisil analysis shows.

However, low inflation in few large essential services such as rental housing and education, which account for 14% weight in the CPI basket, is keeping overall services inflation subdued.

