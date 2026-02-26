By Prakash Balasubramanian,

Agentic AI is moving faster than most organisations are ready for. Code can now be generated, tested, and improved by intelligent systems in ways that would have sounded unrealistic just a few years ago. Yet many enterprises are discovering that adding agentic capabilities does not automatically change how software gets built.



The reason is simple. Technology can be deployed quickly. Organisations change slowly.

Agentic AI introduces a new way of working inside the software development lifecycle. Unless people, processes, and leadership mindsets evolve alongside the technology, the impact remains limited to pilots and proofs of concept.

Making human and AI collaboration real

Most leaders agree that the future of engineering involves humans working alongside AI. That agreement holds until the idea meets execution. When agentic systems enter real engineering workflows such as requirements, design, coding, and testing, practical questions surface immediately. Who validates the output? How many agents can one engineer oversee responsibly? Which steps of the lifecycle must remain human-led?

These questions expose a critical reality. Agentic AI is not self-directing. It depends on clearly defined workflows, ownership, and decision rights. Organisations that make progress move beyond high-level concepts and define how work flows end to end. They are explicit about where human judgment is essential and where agents are expected to accelerate execution. Without this clarity, adoption remains uneven and trust does not fully form.

The workforce impact is the real inflection point

Across engineering teams, curiosity about agentic AI is matched by quiet uncertainty. People want to understand how this shift affects their roles and long-term growth. Agentic AI does not remove engineers. It reshapes how value is created. Some engineers evolve into agentic engineers who orchestrate workflows and supervise intelligent systems. Others become highly effective users who deliver significantly more by working alongside agents. A smaller group focuses on designing and improving the agents themselves.

This transition works only when leaders invest in reskilling and articulate what growth looks like in an agentic environment. A helpful way to understand the shift is power steering in a car. The driver remains responsible for direction and decisions, while the system reduces effort and improves control. When teams see their role clearly, confidence replaces hesitation.

Why enterprises find this transition hard

Large organisations are built to protect stability. Many teams operate critical systems, manage legacy platforms, and deliver against tight commercial expectations. Introducing a new engineering model into that environment creates understandable caution.



Leaders worry about disruption even when inefficiencies are widely acknowledged. This is why agentic transformation cannot rely on technology alone. Change management must run in parallel. Teams need guidance on what is changing, why it matters, and how they fit into the future model. When that support is missing, uncertainty slows adoption long before technology reaches its limits.

Leadership belief determines the pace of change

In most organisations, leadership attitudes fall into three groups. Some leaders are convinced early and want to move quickly. Some are cautious and want a deeper understanding of risk and governance. Many sit in the middle, interested but unconvinced.



This middle group shapes the speed of transformation. They respond to transparency, real examples, and lessons learned from early implementations. They want to understand what worked, what failed, and what changed as a result. When leaders see credible evidence and hear honest experiences, confidence builds and momentum follows.

Where early value creates momentum

Organisations that see progress start small and deliberate. They look for parts of the software lifecycle where manual effort and aging processes have quietly accumulated over time.



Legacy modernisation and quality engineering often stand out. These areas show visible productivity improvements when agentic approaches are introduced. Early results matter because they create internal advocates who can speak from experience rather than theory. This is how belief spreads across teams.

Keeping humans at the wheel



Agentic transformation is real when three things align. Teams adopt the model consistently. Roles evolve rather than remain static. Outcomes improve in ways leaders can measure. As agentic systems become more capable, one principle must remain constant. Engineering is still human-led. People define intent, apply judgment, validate outcomes, and decide how systems evolve. Organizations that succeed treat agentic AI as an enabler, not a replacement.



The enterprises that win will not be the ones that deploy agentic AI first. They will be the ones that redesign how people lead, decide, and deliver in a world where intelligent systems are finally ready to help.



The writer is EVP & global head, Engineering Practices & Delivery at Ascendion