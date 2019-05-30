Drastic levels of antibiotic contamination in rivers worldwide

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2019 3:40:37 AM

In India, a study by researchers from Banaras Hindu University showed high levels of antibiotic contamination of the Ganga.

river, polluted river, river ganga, gangaThe study highlights that, of 111 sites that had unsafe contamination, most were in Asia and Africa.

A study by researchers at University of York highlights the rising antibiotic contamination of rivers. The research was carried out in 72 countries, to monitor the presence of 14 commonly used antibiotics, and found the presence of antibiotics at large levels in 65% of the sites. Ciprofloxacin, used for treating multiple infections, exceeded safe levels most frequently. The study highlights that, of 111 sites that had unsafe contamination, most were in Asia and Africa.

In India, a study by researchers from Banaras Hindu University showed high levels of antibiotic contamination of the Ganga. In a country that faces a high anti-microbial resistance (AMR) risk because of rampant antibiotic abuse, such contamination points at systemic deficiencies in treating waste-water and solid waste, thereby, revealing a failure of sanitation and waste disposal policies. In the case of the Ganga, for instance, faecal bacteria levels were found to be above the acceptable cap at 48 out of 61 monitoring stations—this, after the government claimed that 4,465 villages along the Ganga were now open-defecation free. Against a 3,730 million litres/day target for development of sewage treatment capacity—the volume of sewage dumped in to the Ganga—the existing capacity is of just 2,350 MLD. Also, an estimated 11,729 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste is generated by the 97 towns along the river, while the existing processing capacity is of just 3,786 tonnes, and a further capacity of just 3,058 tonnes has been approved so far. Against the nearly 5,000 km of sewage network that is targeted to be developed in cities abutting the Ganga, just over 2,600 km exists. All this means, even as India celebrates the Swachh Bharat Mission’s incredible toilet-coverage success, our rivers are falling prey to inadequate sewage coverage and waste processing, leading to antibiotic contamination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Drastic levels of antibiotic contamination in rivers worldwide
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition