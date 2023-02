The fiscal deficit of states touched a four-year low, at 1.9% in the nine months of the current financial year, because of larger devolutions from the Centre coupled with higher grants-in-aid.

This led to a strong growth, of 22% year-on-year, in the total transfers to the states, as provisional data of 18 large states show.

States have cut capital spending and have borrowed only 69% of the planned market borrowings as of mid-February.