Russia’s war against Ukraine and the consequent energy crisis have pushed countries to add more renewable capacity than originally planned—global renewable capacity is expected to grow by 2,400 GW over 2022-27, sharply up from the estimate for 2021-2026 of 1,525 GW, as per the International Energy Agency.

India, the report says, will be one of the leading contributors to the expanded addition of capacity, through its policies on solar and biofuel.