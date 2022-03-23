Data Drive: Mobility up, auto down

While reopening has boosted services such as domestic airline travel and cargo traffic, vehicle registrations, an important indicator for economic growth,was 0.83 million during March 1-17, 50% of the year-ago levels, indicating subdued demand.

With the fall in active Covid cases and widening spread of vaccination, mobility for work and retail stores/recreation across the country is growing. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index rose to a record high of 126.4 for the week ending March 26,.4 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels. While reopening has boosted services such as domestic airline travel and cargo traffic, vehicle registrations, an important indicator for economic growth,was 0.83 million during March 1-17, 50% of the year-ago levels, indicating subdued demand.