Data Drive: A widening gap between small and big companies

With core inflation remaining elevated, big companies have gained pricing power, leading to a further widening of the wedge between small and big companies.

A study by Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd shows big companies have gotten larger through the pandemic period and have kept prices elevated and sticky; whereas smaller and informal companies have seen falling profits and have lost market share, forcing many to close through the pandemic.