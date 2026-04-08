A small agricultural land purchase of Rs 5.58 lakh ended up becoming a tax dispute, highlighting how even routine transactions can face scrutiny if the source of funds is not clearly backed by evidence.

In a recent ruling, the Jaipur bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dealt with a case where the taxpayer’s explanation for a land investment kept changing, while the tax department also failed to fully establish its case. The result: the matter has now been sent back for a fresh look.

What triggered the case

The case dates back to March 2008, when the assessee purchased agricultural land worth Rs 5,58,500. The transaction came under the tax department’s radar after information was received through official channels.

Following this, the Assessing Officer (AO) issued a notice under Section 142(1), asking the assessee to explain the source of investment. However, the assessment was eventually completed ex-parte under Section 144, and the entire amount was treated as unexplained investment.

Changing explanations raised doubts

Initially, the assessee said the money came from past savings from agricultural and dairy activities.

But during the appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)], the explanation changed. The assessee now claimed that Rs 5 lakh came as a cash gift from her husband, and the remaining amount was from savings.

The husband’s funds were also explained. The husband had reportedly received Rs 7 lakh from sale of ancestral property, which was withdrawn in cash earlier.

This shift in explanation became a key issue. The tax officer, in a remand report, pointed out inconsistencies between what was said earlier and what was claimed later.

Why the tax authorities rejected the claim

The CIT(A) did not accept the explanation. One of the key reasons: the claim that cash withdrawn over a year earlier (around 16 months) was kept idle and later used for the land purchase.

Without supporting evidence, this was seen as unlikely.

As Mihir Tanna, Associate Director (Direct Tax), SK Patodia & Associates LLP, explains: “Where a taxpayer makes an investment out of gift, the taxpayer must satisfactorily explain the source of funds, the genuineness of the transaction, financial capacity to give gift and provide supporting documentary evidence.”

He adds that in cash-related cases, documentation becomes even more critical: “Withdrawing cash and keeping a large amount idle requires proper justification… chances of getting relief depend on facts of case.”

What ITAT observed

When the matter reached the ITAT, the tribunal took a balanced view.

It noted that the assessee failed to conclusively prove the source of funds, and the tax department also failed to prove that the money was used elsewhere or that the explanation was false. In other words, neither side could fully establish its case.

The tribunal also noted that the assessment was passed ex-parte, raising concerns around adequate opportunity being given to the taxpayer.

On this, Jignesh Shah, Partner – Direct Tax, Bhuta Shah & Co., explains the broader legal position: “An assessment completed without providing a meaningful opportunity of being heard strikes at the core of the principle of natural justice… such orders are liable to be set aside, with directions for fresh adjudication.”

Case sent back for fresh assessment

Given these gaps, the ITAT did not give a final verdict on the addition. Instead, it set aside the orders of both the AO and CIT(A) and sent the case back to the Assessing Officer.

The direction was clear: Re-examine the case, provide proper opportunity to the assessee, and pass a fresh order as per law.

The appeal was thus allowed for statistical purposes.

What this means for taxpayers

This ruling underlines two important points:

Your explanation must be consistent and backed by documents

Tax authorities must also follow due process and give proper hearing

As Shah explains, in unexplained investment cases, the burden works in stages: “Once the department establishes that an investment exists, the onus shifts to the taxpayer to provide a plausible explanation regarding the source… supported by evidence.”

Summing up…

A simple land deal turned into a prolonged tax dispute—not because of the transaction itself, but due to lack of clear proof and inconsistent explanations.

The ITAT’s decision shows that both documentation and due process matter equally—and if either side falls short, the case may just go back to square one.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

