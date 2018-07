While the notes in the other machine caught fire. (PTI)

Five unidentified men allegedly looted Rs 9.80 lakh from an ATM machine in Pali district late last night, police said.

They also tried to damage another ATM by a gas cutter when Rs 15 lakh in the machine caught fire.

“The accused took away Rs 9.80 lakh from one ATM while the notes in the other machine caught fire when they were cutting the machine,” SP Pali Deepak Bhargava said.

He said that efforts were on to identify the accused.