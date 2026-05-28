For many salaried individuals, the National Pension System (NPS) is no longer just another retirement product. Over the years, it has quietly become one of the largest pools of money they build for retirement. But when the time finally comes to withdraw that corpus, many realise the real challenge is not just deciding when to exit, but understanding how much of that money they actually get to keep after tax.

A wrong withdrawal choice, poor timing or misunderstanding of the rules can unexpectedly increase the tax burden at the very stage when financial stability matters the most.

That is what makes the recent changes in NPS exit and withdrawal rules important for subscribers nearing retirement. Over the past few months, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced operational flexibility around partial withdrawals, lump sum access, and annuity-related processes.

However, taxation rules under the Income Tax Act have not evolved at the same pace. In several practical situations, especially where withdrawals do not fit neatly into standard retirement scenarios, experts say tax treatment still remains open to interpretation and is often approached conservatively to avoid future disputes with the tax department.

This gap between evolving withdrawal rules and existing tax provisions has made retirement planning under NPS more nuanced than before. The amount you withdraw, the age at which you exit, whether you buy an annuity, defer withdrawals, or partially access the corpus, all of these decisions can change the tax outcome significantly.

Here’s a closer look at how taxation works across 5 common NPS exit scenarios that many subscribers are likely to encounter.

1. Normal Retirement (Age 60 or 15-year vesting)

Normal retirement is now defined as completion of 15 years or age 60, whichever is earlier. While up to 80% of the corpus can be withdrawn, the Income Tax Act clearly exempts only 60% of the total corpus.

The remaining portion (beyond 60%) may not have explicit tax exemption clarity, and at least 20% must still be used to purchase an annuity from one of the 15 officially enrolled Annuity Service Providers (ASP) authorized by the PFRDA.

Pension income that you receive from the annuity in the subsequent years will be taxable according to your applicable tax slab, but the amount spent on acquiring an annuity is completely exempt from tax.

2. Normal Retirement – Small Corpus Cases

If your total NPS corpus is up to Rs 8 lakh: Full withdrawal allowed as a lump sum without the mandatory requirement of annuity purchase.

If your total NPS corpus is above Rs 8L–Rs 12L: You can withdraw up to Rs 6 lakh in a lump sum, balance via phased withdrawal over 6 years via Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR), or can be used to buy an annuity.

60% of this withdrawal is completely tax-free under Section 10(12A) of the Income Tax Act, while the remaining 40% will be taxed in accordance with your applicable income tax slab for that fiscal year.

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3. Premature Exit (Before Age 60)

With recent changes, exit flexibility has improved for subscribers who have joined NPS between 18 to 60 years of age.

If your total NPS accumulated corpus ≤ Rs 5L: Full withdrawal allowed as a lump sum or you can make phased withdrawals via SLW (Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal) or SUR (Systematic Unit Redemption).

If your total NPS accumulated corpus > Rs 5L: Only 20% lump sum withdrawal permitted and the remaining 80% of the accumulated corpus has to be mandatorily used to buy an annuity.

Even in these cases, only 60% may qualify as tax-exempt, and the rest could be taxed as per the slab, as per the provisions in the IT Act.

Note: The premature exit rules do not apply to subscribers who join NPS at age 60 or older.

4. Deferment & Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal (SLW)

Subscribers continuing beyond 60 can opt for phased withdrawals (SLW). You can choose SLW if you do not need the whole lump sum amount, that is, up to 60% of the corpus immediately upon reaching 60 or the age of retirement or superannuation. When you pick SLW, you have two options: you may buy an annuity from the portion of the corpus designated for annuity, or you can wait until you are 75 years old to do so.

Under the deferment option, you can postpone withdrawing your NPS corpus till the age of 75 years. You may defer both the lump sum and annuity portions together, or choose to defer only one of them. Your money will continue to stay invested in NPS during the deferment period, and you do not need to make any further contributions.

In case of deferment, the annuity amount will remain blocked during the deferment period and will be transferred to the annuity service provider (ASP) later for issuing the pension policy.

Under NPS deferment, the tax treatment remains the same; up to 60% lump sum withdrawal stays tax-free under Section 10(12A), while at least 20% to 40% of the corpus must be used to buy an annuity. The annuity purchase is tax-exempt, but the pension income received later is taxed as per your income tax slab.

The Income Tax Act only provides 60% tax exemptions, but the pension authority permits non-government subscribers to withdraw up to 80% of their corpus in one single amount. Your standard income tax slab will be applied to any excess amount you withdraw via SLW that exceeds 60%.

This structure may offer a practical tax advantage, as withdrawals are spread across years, potentially keeping taxable income within lower tax brackets—even if portions are taxable.

5. Death of Subscriber (Before or After Retirement)

In case of the death of the subscriber from all citizen and corporate sectors, the entire corpus is paid to the nominee, and importantly:

No tax applies in the hands of the nominee, but the option to purchase an annuity with the accumulated corpus still remains available.

This remains one of the clearest and most favourable provisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, tax, or retirement planning advice. NPS withdrawal, annuity, and drawdown rules are subject to PFRDA regulations and may change from time to time. Subscribers should carefully evaluate their financial goals, risk appetite, and retirement needs before choosing any payout or drawdown option. Please consult a certified financial advisor or refer to official PFRDA guidelines for personalised advice and the latest updates.

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