NRI missing ITR filing slapped with 78% tax notice on property payment — ITAT steps in
An NRI faced a proposed 78% tax after ₹14.70 lakh of his property payment was made through his mother’s account and treated as unexplained investment. The ITAT Mumbai deleted the addition after he proved the complete fund trail. The case highlights why NRIs must preserve remittance and banking records.
When an Australia-based NRI (Non-Resident Indian) bought a Rs 32 lakh flat in India, he did not expect a tax shock. Part of the payment — Rs 14.70 lakh — was made through his mother’s bank account.
Since he had not filed his Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2016-17, the tax department treated this portion as an “unexplained investment” and proposed tax at a staggering 78%. The matter eventually reached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Mumbai, which gave him relief after examining the fund trail.
This case was highlighted by tax advisory platform TaxBuddy in a detailed thread on social media platform X, explaining how proper documentation helped the NRI avoid a heavy tax burden. Before moving further, let’s understand taxation rules with regard to NRI Praveen buying a property and making payment directly from his or her own account or from relative’s bank account in India.
What does Income Tax Act say on NRI taxation rule?
An NRI needs to file an ITR only when he or she has any taxable income in India during the financial year. This includes income such as rent from property, capital gains from selling property or shares, interest from certain bank deposits (other than exempt NRE accounts), or any other income that exceeds the basic exemption limit.
However, if an NRI has no taxable income in India and only earns income abroad, then filing an ITR in India is generally not mandatory. In cases like property purchases, even if there is no income, filing an ITR can sometimes help avoid scrutiny because large financial transactions get reported to the tax department and may trigger questions about the source of funds.
Praveen had not filed his ITR for the relevant financial year. Information about his property purchase was flagged to the tax department, which initiated reassessment proceedings.
During scrutiny, the assessing officer accepted payments made directly from Praveen’s own bank account. However, Rs 14.70 lakh paid via his mother’s account was treated as unexplained investment under Section 69 of the Income Tax Act. The department questioned whether the money used actually belonged to him.
Why this is a common NRI problem
Many NRIs transfer funds to parents or close relatives in India for convenience, especially in property transactions. Often, parents make payments on their behalf.
But from a tax officer’s perspective, two questions become crucial:
Whose money was it originally?
Can the taxpayer prove the fund trail with documents?
If the source cannot be clearly established, the amount may be taxed as unexplained investment — sometimes at very high effective rates including surcharge and penalty.
What Praveen told the Tribunal
Praveen explained that he had been transferring money from Australia to his mother since becoming an NRI in 2011.
The Rs 14.70 lakh used for the flat was not her independent income. Instead, he transferred funds to his mother’s account and his mother invested the money in term deposits. The deposits matured over time and the maturity proceeds were used to pay for the property.
In short, the money trail showed that the source was Praveen’s own remittances.
ITAT Mumbai’s final ruling
After examining the documentary evidence, the ITAT Mumbai accepted the explanation and the complete fund trail.
The Tribunal held that since the source of funds was properly established, the payment made through the mother’s bank account could not be treated as unexplained investment. The addition of Rs 14.70 lakh under Section 69 was deleted, giving major relief to the NRI.
However, it is important to note that this is an ITAT-level ruling. Such decisions can still be appealed before higher courts.