New one rupee note soon! Modi govt notifies colour, design, dimensions – Check to avoid fakes

This is the image of old one rupee note used here for representational purpose only.

New Re 1 Note India 2020: The Union Ministry of Finance has notified ‘Printing of One Rupee Currency Notes Rules, 2020’ vide Gazzette Notification G.S.R. 95(E) dated February 7, 2020. The notification has several details of one rupee notes to be printed under the authority of the Government of India for circulation. These include details about the colour, design, standard weight, dimensions etc. “The One Rupee notes shall be printed at the note printing presses for issue under the authority of Government of India for circulation,” the notification said. Here are details of the new one rupee note

New one rupee note dimensions

The One Rupee currency note shall be rectangular 9.7 x 6.3 cms, with its paper made of 100 per cent (cotton) rag content. The note will be 110 microns thick, weighing 90 GSM (Grams per Square Meter).

It will also have multi-tonal watermarks with Ashoka Pillar in the window without the words ‘सत्यमेव जयते’ (Satyamev Jayate), hidden numeral ‘1’ in the centre and the hidden word ‘भारत’ (Bharat) vertically arranged on the right-hand side.

New one rupee note design

The Obverse side of one rupee note will contain the words “भारत सरकार‟ above the words “Government of India” with the bilingual signature of Shri Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Ministry of Finance and with the replica of New Rupee One coin with ‘₹’ symbol of 2020 issued with ‘सत्यमेव जयते‟ and capital Inset letter ‘L’ in numbering panel.

According to the notification, the numbering shall be in black at right-hand bottom portion of the Note in ascending size of numerals from left to right, while the first three alphanumeric characters (prefix) remains constant in size.

On the Reverse, the one rupee note contains ‘भारत सरकार‘ above the words “Government of India” with the year 2020 on the representation of the One Rupee coin with ‘₹‘ symbol having design of grains depicting the agricultural dominance of the country and the surrounding design consist of picture of ‘Sagar Samrat’ the oil exploration platform and with the authentic rendering of value in fifteen Indian languages in language panel with the year figure shown vertically between “Sagar Samrat” and language panel in international number.

New one rupee note colour

The overall colour of One Rupee Currency note will be predominantly pink green on obverse and reverse in combination with others.