  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt fund NFO closes soon! Check features, whom it suits

By: |
March 25, 2021 12:43 PM

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-Sec Index before expenses.

gilt funds, Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt fund, mutual funds, bank fixed deposits, returns,The Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt is an open-ended scheme replicating and tracking Nifty 5-year Benchmark G-Sec Index.

Nippon India Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt fund, the New Fund Offer (NFO), which is closing on March 26, 2021. The Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt is an open-ended scheme replicating and tracking the Nifty 5-year Benchmark G-Sec Index. Gilt refers to government securities and as the underlying portfolio is primarily consisting of Government of India Securities, hence there is no credit risk in the fund.

One can buy government securities directly and alternatively invest in govt. Securities through exchange-traded funds. There are Gilt funds and Gilt ETFs available with varying maturities suiting your goals. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-Sec Index before expenses, subject to tracking errors.

Related News

The Index seeks to measure the performance of the most liquid Government of India bond in the 5-year maturity segment. The Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt makes you stay invested in the most liquid 5 Year Gilt at all times.

If you are looking to invest for a period of 5-years and also keeping liquidity in mind, the fund may be considered. The fund suits those who are seeking an alternative to investing in fixed income instruments such as bank fixed deposit for a 5-year duration.

Being an ETF, the units are traded on stock exchanges and one can buy, sell units during trading hours. Such funds work to the benefit of the investor only if held till maturity. One should consult their financial advisors before investing in such funds as the assurance is not available in mutual funds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Mutual Funds
  4. Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt fund NFO closes soon! Check features whom it suits
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mutual Funds: Know the difference between index funds & ETFs
2Your Queries – Mutual Funds: Is it advisable to redeem money as returns are going down?
3Investing in International Equities: Things to consider while investing abroad