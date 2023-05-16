HDFC Defence Fund NFO: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched HDFC Defence Fund. The first-of-its-kind Defence Fund in India plans to invest in defence and allied sector companies, the AMC said in a statement today. The Fund will follow a bottom-up approach of portfolio construction within the defence ecosystem, it added.

The AMC further said that Defence as a sector, sees a constant need to modernize its platforms due its strategic relevance for the country and technological advancements. Through initiatives like Make in India, government policies remain conducive to the growth of the defence sector in the country.

“HDFC Defence Fund will seek to invest in companies with good quality management with demonstrated track record and aim to achieve diversification by following a multi-cap strategy. The Fund’s focus would be on growth and quality at reasonable valuations by investing across large, mid and small-cap stocks,” the statement said.

Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC AMC, said, “Defence readiness is critical to peace, prosperity and social well-being. The Government has also been pushing for Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. With HDFC Defence Fund, the first of its kind fund investing in companies in the defence and allied industries, we are presenting investors an opportunity to participate in the structural growth potential of India’s defence sector “

HDFC Defence Fund: NFO Dates

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for HDFC Defence Fund opens on May 19, 2023, and closes on June 02, 2023.

What is HDFC Defence Fund?

HDFC Defence Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in Defence and allied sector companies. The scheme will invest at least 80% of its Net Assets in Defence & allied sector Companies, according to the AMC. The Defence and allied sector stocks will include the following:

(i) Stocks forming part of certain eligible ‘basic industries’ based on AMFI Industry classification including Aerospace & Defence, Explosives, Ship Building & Allied Services as amended from time to time; or

(ii) Stocks from any other defence & allied sectors as per benchmark’s criteria; or

(iii) Stocks present on SIDM (Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers) list; and which obtain at least 10% of revenue from the defence segment as mentioned above.

Fund Manager

The scheme will be managed by Abhishek Poddar, Equity and Senior Equity Analyst, Dealing & Investments at HDFC AMC, who has over 17 years of experience in equity research, investment banking and corporate finance.

Commenting on theh HDFC Defence Fund, Abhishek Poddar said, “In a multipolar world, defence expenditure globally is set to increase as countries enhance their defence capabilities. Self-reliance in defence led by strong R&D focus and enhancement of manufacturing capabilities creates opportunity for Indian companies to serve domestic market as well as tap large export potential. This could offer a multi-decadal investment opportunity.”

