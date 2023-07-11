ITR Filing for AY 2023-24: Tax saving tips for Gen Z filing ITR for first time in India

Filing an income tax return (ITR) for the first time can be a daunting task, but with some tax-saving tips, Gen Z individuals in India can navigate the process more effectively. By understanding the tax slabs and rates applicable for the financial year, you can determine your tax liability. This knowledge allows you to plan your finances better and make informed decisions.

One of the key ways to save taxes is by utilizing deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. This section provides deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh for investments in specified instruments. Some popular options include the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), tax-saving fixed deposits, and life insurance premiums. By investing in these instruments, you not only save taxes but also build a financial cushion for the future.

In addition to Section 80C, there are other sections under the Income Tax Act that offer deductions. For instance, Section 80D allows deductions for health insurance premiums paid for yourself, your family, and your parents. This can significantly reduce your tax liability while providing essential healthcare coverage. Section 80E offers deductions for interest paid on education loans, making it easier for you to pursue higher education without worrying about the financial burden. Furthermore, Section 80G allows deductions for donations made to specified charitable institutions, encouraging philanthropy while reducing taxable income.

It’s important to note that the government introduced a new tax regime in Budget 2020, which offers lower tax rates but eliminates certain deductions and exemptions. Depending on your income, deductions, and exemptions, you can evaluate whether the new tax regime or the old regime is more beneficial for you. Consider consulting a tax professional to assess which option suits your specific circumstances.

If your total income is below the taxable limit and you’re a non-salaried individual, you can submit Form 15G/15H to the bank. This form helps you avoid Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) deductions on interest income from fixed deposits and other sources. It ensures that you don’t pay unnecessary taxes on income that falls below the taxable threshold.

Keeping track of expenses is crucial, especially if you’re self-employed or have freelance income. Maintaining proper records and receipts of your expenses allows you to claim eligible deductions and reduce your taxable income. It’s wise to use financial tools and software to streamline this process and ensure accurate calculations.

Tax-saving investments play a significant role in reducing your tax burden. The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a popular option that not only helps you save taxes but also provides retirement benefits. By investing in tax-saving mutual funds like Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), you can grow your wealth while enjoying tax benefits. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is designed for parents with a girl child, offering tax-free returns and deductions.

Remember to file your income tax return on time to avoid penalties and interest charges. The due date for filing ITR is typically July 31st, although it can vary. Filing your return promptly ensures compliance with tax regulations and prevents unnecessary financial burdens.

While these tax-saving tips can be helpful, it’s essential to seek advice from a qualified tax professional or chartered accountant. They can provide personalized guidance based on your specific financial situation, help you optimize your tax-saving strategies, and ensure compliance with tax laws.

In conclusion, as a Gen Z individual filing ITR for the first time in India, familiarize yourself with the tax slabs, explore deductions under Section 80C and other sections, consider the new tax regime, utilize Form 15G/15H if applicable, keep track of expenses, invest in tax-saving instruments, and file your return on time. Consulting a tax professional will provide expert advice tailored to your needs. By following these tips, you can optimize your tax savings and achieve financial well-being.

(By Amit Gupta, Managing Director at SAG Infotech. Views are personal)