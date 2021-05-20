Attention taxpayers! New ITR e-filing website at incometax.gov.in to be launched in June. Check benefits

Income Tax. Representational image.

New e-filing Income Tax website launch in June 2021: The Income Tax Department may launch a new e-filing web portal for taxpayers early next month, according to a report by news agency PTI. The new e-filing portal will be used to file routine ITRs and perform other tax-related works.

Ahead of the launch, the current e-filing portal will be shut for six days between June 1-6.

Why new e-filing site?

The report quoted officials as saying that the new portal will be made more user-friendly. The systems wing of the Income Tax Department said in an order on Wednesday that the “transition” from the old portal – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in — to the new – www.incometaxgov.in — will be completed and made operational from June 7.

The order further said that in preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6.

As per the order, the exiting e-filing web portal will “not be available” to both the taxpayers as well as Income Tax Department officers from June 1 to 6. It said that all officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system.

The order also said that any work scheduled between the taxpayer and the assessing officer of the department may be preponed or adjourned.

What is e-filing portal?

The Income Tax e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their individual or business category income tax returns (ITRs) and also to raise complaints seeking refunds and other works with the tax department. The Income Tax department uses the portal to issue notices, get responses from taxpayers and respond to their queries and to communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, exemption and penalties, among others.