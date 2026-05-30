Waiting just five years to start your SIP can cost you crores of rupees at retirement, even if you invest the same amount every month.

This is a financial mistake many young earners make without realising its long-term consequences. In the early years of their careers, they often prioritise spending over investing, believing they can always start later when their income rises. But by the time they do, the most valuable years for compounding are already gone.

A simple calculation shows how delaying a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP from age 25 to 30 can leave an investor with nearly Rs 2.5 crore less at retirement, despite a difference of only Rs 6 lakh in total investment.

Why young people don’t start early

Think about a 25-year-old who just landed a job. Salary: Rs 50,000 a month. No EMIs. No dependants. No major expenses. He could easily invest Rs 10,000 a month. But in most cases, he doesn’t.

A new phone, weekend trips, dining out and upgrading his bike — life at 25 has other plans. And somewhere in the back of his mind, he believes that his salary will grow and will invest more later. “What’s the rush?”

This thinking feels harmless. But it is one of the most expensive financial mistakes a person can make.

The mindset shifts at 30

By the time he turns 30, things look different. His salary has grown to around Rs 1 lakh a month. But so have his responsibilities. Marriage is on the cards. A home loan is being discussed. Kids may follow. Suddenly, the future doesn’t feel far away, it feels very close.

He now understands that a good salary alone won’t be enough. He needs to invest. So he starts an SIP of Rs 10,000 a month. It’s a good decision.

But there’s one problem — he’s five years late.

The numbers tell the real story

Let’s compare two investments, started at different ages.

Investment is Rs 10,000 every month at 12% annual returns. The retirement age is assumed 60.

Particulars Started at 25 Started at 30 Monthly SIP Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Investment Period 35 years 30 years Total Invested Rs 42 lakh Rs 36 lakh Corpus at Retirement Rs 5.5 crore Rs 3.08 crore Difference Particulars Impact of starting 5 years late Difference in Total Investment Rs 6 lakh Difference in Retirement Corpus Rs 2.42 crore

(Source: Groww calculator)

Had the investor started at 25 instead of 30, he would have invested only Rs 6 lakh more over his lifetime. Yet, by retirement, his corpus would have been higher by nearly Rs 2.42 crore.

That is the real cost of waiting five years — not Rs 6 lakh but over Rs 2.4 crore.

Why do those early years matter so much?

The answer is compounding.

Compounding simply means this: your returns start earning their own returns. The longer this keeps happening, the bigger the final number becomes.

Here’s a simple way to see it. The very first Rs 10,000 invested at age 25 has 35 years to grow. The same Rs 10,000 invested at age 30 gets only 30 years. Five fewer years might not sound like much, but in compounding, those early years carry the most weight.

The first few years of investing aren’t just the beginning. They’re the foundation. Every year you delay, you lose the most powerful part of the compounding cycle — the long tail at the end where wealth really builds up.

This is why financial experts say: start small, but start now.

What if your SIP amount grows over time?

In real life, most people increase their SIP as their salary grows. Some go up 5–10% every year — this is called a Step-up SIP.

If the investor who started at 25 also increases his SIP over time, the gap between the two portfolios becomes even larger than Rs 2.4 crore. The early starter benefits not just from more time, but also from more money compounding over a longer period.

The difference of Rs 2.4 crore shown here is actually the conservative version of this story.

The one thing every young investor should remember

You don’t need a big salary to start investing. You don’t need the “right time” or the “right amount.” You just need to start.

The biggest myth in personal finance is that investing is something you do after you’ve settled down, earned more, or cleared your expenses. In reality, the best time to invest is when you have the fewest responsibilities and the most years ahead of you — which is exactly when most people choose not to.

A Rs 10,000 SIP started at 25 is worth far more than a Rs 20,000 SIP started at 35. Time beats amount, almost every time.

The five years between 25 and 30 may feel like a small window. But they could be the difference between retiring with Rs 3 crore or over Rs 5.5 crore.

That gap isn’t created by how much you invest. It’s created by when you decide to start.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. The 12% return used here is for illustration only and is not guaranteed.

Disclaimer: The calculations in this article are for illustrative purposes only and are based on assumed monthly SIP investments of Rs 10,000 and annualised returns of 12%. Actual mutual fund returns may vary and are not guaranteed. Investors should consider their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making investment decisions.

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