Home loan tax incentives you need to be aware of

If you have been planning to take a home loan, now might be the best time for you to do so. In the last few days, various banks have reduced their home loan interest rates for borrowers.

HDFC, for instance, has reduced its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 basis points, effective from 4 March 2021. Similarly, the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have also reduced the interest rates on home loans. Most of these banks have slashed their home loan interest rates to 6.70 per cent per annum. However, for most of these banks, it is a limited period offer, up to March 31st, 2021.

Experts say this will benefit new borrowers as the rate cuts will only be applicable for them and not to the existing borrowers. If the RBI brings a cut in the repo rate, the existing borrowers can benefit, as the repo rate linked to home loan is calculated on the repo rate, plus the spread or margin of the bank.

Here are some home loan incentives that you should be aware of: