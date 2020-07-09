Guaranteed salary on time to fixed work hours: Modi govt may implement new rules for workers by September

Draft Code on Wages 2019 rules here

Narendra Modi government at the Centre is likely to implement the rules for Code on Wages 2019 by September this year. The Union Ministry of Labour has put the draft rules issued on July 7 in the Official Gazette. It will remain open for public feedback for 45 days and then implemented if there is no issue, PTI reported today. The Code was approved by the Parliament in August last year. The new Wage Code is expected to benefit about 50 crore workers in the country.

The Code on Wages Bill, 2019 has amended and consolidated laws relating to wages, bonus and related matters. After enactment, the Code would subsume four labour laws – Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act and Equal Remuneration Act.

Here are key points of the Code on Wages Draft Rules:

Guaranteed minimum pay and timely payment of salary to workers

The Code on Wages has universalised the provision of minimum wages and timely payment of wages to all employees irrespective of the sector and wage ceiling. The Code seeks to address the problems relating to delay in payment of wages. It would also ensure that there is no discrimination between male and female as well as transgenders in getting wages.

Simple definition

Code on Wages has simplified the definition of labour. It is expected to reduce litigation and also reduce compliance cost for employers.