Greater Noida-Faridabad transit bridge to boost real estate in region

The Greater Noida-Faridabad Transit Bridge, built with an investment cost of Rs 315 crore over the Yamuna river, has been completed and once operational, it will become a multi-purpose connectivity channel serving many objectives. The bridge will establish direct connectivity between Greater Noida and Faridabad, reduce travel time between the two cities to just 20 minutes, decongest Kalindi Kunj Flyover and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and lead to the appreciation of real estate properties in sectors located in its proximity.

It will be a massive time-saving relief for commuters and travellers who currently undertake a strenuous 2-hour journey between the two cities through alternative Delhi road routes. The 4-lane Greater Noida-Faridabad Transit Bridge origins at Greater Noida’s Atta Gujran village and connects to Faridabad’s Manjhawali village.

Commenting on the same, Yash Miglani, Director, Migsun Group, said, “The Greater Noida-Faridabad Transit bridge completion is yet another milestone achieved with the objective to foster better and hassle-free connectivity between different parts of NCR. It will also open the gateway to new developments in Greater Noida, ensuring smooth road access to Greater Faridabad, Faridabad, Delhi, expressways like Yamuna Expressway and international airports like Jewar Airport. It will be a booster in the path to reducing dependency on Delhi roads for travel between different cities of NCR.”

The project was conceived in 2014 as a 630-metre-long bridge. The bridge’s construction is complete, and the 4-km approach road in UP and the 20-km road in Faridabad are awaiting the PWD approvals for the construction to begin. The bridge will connect Faridabad with National Highway 19, and plans to link it with Yamuna Expressway are underway. This will facilitate intercity connectivity to Faridabad, Gurgaon, Palwal, Mathura and Agra.

The real estate market in Greater Noida and Faridabad is bound to undergo a boom after the work on approach roads is complete and the Greater Noida-Faridabad bridge is operationalized. The Greater Noida-Faridabad transit bridge will foster robust intercity connectivity and lead to a subsequent bloom in the job market, real estate, corporate districts and employment hub sectors. Renowned developers like BPTP Group are active in the region and have several plotted developments and low-rise independent floor projects in the said locations.

Rohit Mohan, Senior Vice-President, BPTP Group, said, “With this new development, Greater Faridabad is on the cusp of a significant change. Advanced and stable connectivity routes are catalysts for massive real estate progression. The same will happen in the sectors of the Greater Faridabad or Neharpar region, which will witness a scalable rise in absorption rates and sales of housing properties due to its enhanced proximity to Noida and Greater Noida. The completion of the transit bridge will further boost the already established real estate market of the region and raise the city’s lifestyle quotient.”



Greater Faridabad’s sectors, such as 81, 82, 84 etc., are located in proximity to the bridge and will see a significant upsurge in homebuying demand. The plans of its linkages with Yamuna Expressway, which has Jewar Airport in its vicinity, scale up the real estate value of the pockets of Greater Noida and Faridabad, which are located in its proximity.



Ankit Kansal, Founder and MD, Axon Developers, said, “The Greater Noida- Faridabad Transit bridge will be the game changer by seamlessly connecting two major commercial and urban hubs – one in the state of UP while the other in Haryana. It took an extended period of time to complete the bridge but now as it is concluded, one can expect a windfall of investments in the Ghaziabad and Greater Noida region. After the completion of the 630-meter bridge, the commute between the two cities will reduce to 20 mins, a marked difference from earlier times, when it used to take hours while traveling across the same.”

The bridge will also bring Faridabad closer to the Jewar Airport, which will start operating at the end of 2024. “Another major benefit that will emerge will be the Rs 98,000-crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which is presently under construction and will connect industrial regions in Faridabad-Sohna with Mumbai. The bridge can work in tandem with the Jewar Airport and the expressway, and channel increased investments into industries, real estate, urban development, and hospitality, thereby setting the tone for vigorous growth,” he added.