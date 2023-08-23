Fixed vs Floating Interest Rate: Which is better for home loan?

While taking a loan, particularly a home loan, the choice between a floating interest rate and a fixed interest rate is a crucial decision that borrowers make depending on the circumstances. Each option comes with its own set of advantages and considerations, catering to different financial circumstances and risk tolerances.

A fixed interest rate entails a consistent rate throughout the loan tenure, providing borrowers with payment predictability and stable budgeting. This option appeals to those seeking financial security and protection against potential market rate hikes.

A floating interest rate flows with prevailing market benchmarks like the repo rate. It presents the possibility of lower interest payments when the repo rate decreases.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Fixed rates provide a safety net against market volatility and are suitable for those seeking consistent financial planning. On the other hand, floating rates cater to individuals willing to navigate uncertainty, aiming to capitalise on potential interest savings.”

Also Read: 7 benefits of paying your credit card bill before the due date

Floating Interest Rate

A floating interest rate, also known as a variable or adjustable interest rate, is a rate that changes periodically in response to fluctuations in the market benchmark rate, such as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate or other external benchmarks chosen by banks. When the benchmark rate goes up or down, the interest rate on your home loan also changes, affecting your monthly instalment. Floating rates typically consist of two components: a benchmark rate and a bank-specific markup.

Advantages

Potential for Savings: During periods of falling interest rates, borrowers with floating rates may benefit from lower monthly instalments, translating to potential interest savings over the loan tenure.

Flexibility: Floating rates are generally more flexible, allowing borrowers to take advantage of market rate decreases without the need for refinancing.

Transparency: With the adoption of external benchmarks, such as the repo rate, there is greater transparency in the calculation of floating interest rates.

Considerations

Risk of Rate Fluctuations: Floating rates are susceptible to market volatility, meaning that if interest rates rise, your monthly instalments could also increase.

Budget Uncertainty: The variability of monthly payments can make budgeting more challenging, especially for individuals with limited risk tolerance.

Fixed Interest Rate

A fixed interest rate, as the name suggests, remains constant throughout the loan tenure, regardless of market fluctuations. The rate is typically set at the time of loan origination and remains unchanged until the end of the fixed rate period, after which it may transition to a floating rate.

Advantages

Stability and Predictability: Fixed interest rates provide borrowers with stable and predictable monthly payments, making budgeting easier.

Protection Against Rate Increases: If market interest rates rise, borrowers with fixed rates are shielded from potential payment increases during the fixed rate period.

Risk Management: Fixed rates are suitable for individuals who prefer a conservative approach and want to avoid any interest rate volatility.

Considerations

Higher Initial Rate: Fixed rates are often higher than the initial rate offered for floating rates, which means higher initial monthly payments.

Lack of Benefit from Rate Decreases: If market interest rates decline, borrowers with fixed rates do not immediately benefit from reduced monthly payments unless they choose to refinance, which may involve additional costs.

The decision between a floating and fixed interest rate depends on various factors, including your financial situation, risk tolerance, market outlook, and personal preferences.

Shetty adds, “If you believe that interest rates are likely to remain stable or decrease, a floating rate might be advantageous. On the other hand, if you prioritize payment stability and want to hedge against potential rate increases, a fixed rate could be more suitable.”

It’s important to carefully review the terms and conditions of both options, including any potential prepayment penalties or conversion fees. Many borrowers also opt for a hybrid approach, where they start with a fixed rate for a specific period and then transition to a floating rate when the interest rate comes down. You can shift basis your requirements and interest liabilities. Researching on the pros and cons can help you make an informed choice that aligns with your long-term financial goals.